Alabama men’s basketball opens season with blowout win over UNC Asheville

CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield Guard Labaron Philon (#0) dribbles past a defender in Alabama’s game against the University of North Carolina Asheville on Monday, Nov. 4.

The road to the program’s first-ever national title tipped off on Monday as Alabama men’s basketball opened its season with a 110-54 win over the University of North Carolina Asheville.

The win was fueled by a big night from Mark Sears, who put up 20 points while shooting 75% from the field. He also shot 75% from the 3-point line, converting on three out of four attempts.

Newcomers played a big role in the 56-point victory. Guards Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon and center/forward Clifford Omoruyi contributed greatly to the Crimson Tide’s success throughout the game.

Holloway converted on two out of his three attempts from beyond the arc and scored 11 points. Philon put together a grab-bag of a performance, scoring 10 points, dishing out nine assists, forcing a pair of blocks and stealing the ball three times. For his part, Omoruyi was a force in the paint, scoring 16 points, collecting eight rebounds and getting two blocks.

“Coach [Nate] Oats has been telling us to stay locked in and [buy] into the team aspect,” Philon said. “I’m just trying to stay ready at all times, even when I’m on the bench cheering on my teammates or in the game making plays.”

Alabama found success through effective defense and scoring in transition, holding the Bulldogs to just a 27.4 field goal percentage and scoring 33 fast break points .

“I thought we brought the intensity,” head coach Nate Oats said. “As far as effort and all that stuff goes, I thought it was really good. I thought our guys played hard.”

After the game, UNC Asheville head coach Mike Morrell touted the Crimson Tide as a national championship-level team.

“Coach Oats has got a really really good team,” Morrell said. “They’re good enough to win a national championship from what I’ve seen. That Final Four appearance was no fluke.”

The Crimson Tide will return to Coleman Coliseum on Friday to take on Arkansas State at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.