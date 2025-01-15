President Bell, Samad Gillani to speak at State of School address on Jan. 30

President Stuart Bell will deliver what is likely to be his final State of the School Address on Jan. 30 at the Student Center Theater.
The address will honor the accomplishments of the 113th SGA administration and announce plans for the future administration. Steven Hood, vice president for student life, and Samad Gillani, SGA president, will also give speeches at the ceremony.
It will be Gillani’s first such address as SGA president, and Bell’s last as University president following his announcement Wednesday that he will resign in the summer.
Morgan Patrick, SGA Press Secretary, said that Bell is expected to give an overall assessment and update of the UA campus and Hood plans to give an update on the overview of Student Life. Gillani plans to announce the progress of the 113th administration since its inauguration.
In coordination with the University, Gillani’s administration has developed the Capstone Wellness Explorer Program, which encourages students to participate in student wellness-related events.
Under Gillani’s administration, the passage of SB129 has forced the University to dissolve its department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which has been replaced with the Division of Opportunity, Connections, and Success, among other compliance changes. The SGA also replaced its DEI Passport program in response to the law.
Patrick said that Gillani plans on speaking about efforts by SGA to respond to the act with “belonging and wellness” efforts.