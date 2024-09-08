SGA announces Capstone Wellness Explorer program

The SGA announced the Capstone Wellness Explorer program, which will replace the DEI Passport program.

The program will be based on the Alabama Model for Student Health and Wellbeing, a model put out by the University to outline seven dimensions of student wellness, including academic, career, financial, psychological, physical, social and spiritual.

The CWE will be operated by 16 members on the CWE Executive Board.

“CWE Executive Board’s sole purpose is to run the Capstone Wellness Explorer, including assuring and communicating logistical details of events, promoting the program, and doing outreach across campus to ensure students and organizations understand the way that the program works,” said Aubrei Grisaffe, SGA vice president for belonging and wellness .

There will be two different paths, one for organizations and one for individuals. In the organizational path, students can earn points on behalf of their organization, whereas the individual path will be event-based, allowing students to attend events based on different dimensions of student wellness.

“Student organizations will be presented with broader opportunities for engagement with programs across campus,” Grisaffe said. “We expect that this will positively impact student organizations and result in greater engagement.”

Similarly to the DEI Passport program, the CWE will play a role in football block seating beginning with the 2025-26 season, accounting for 11% of the selection criteria.

Student organizations will host the events, with each one being scored on a 3-point scale largely based on event length. The CWE Executive Board will vote on event point values and what category the event will be placed in.

Students on the organizational path will use a Qualtrics form to record their attendance at events, and they may select more than one student organization to send their points to. To receive credit for the full 11% of the block seating application, student organizations must earn points equivalent to 1.125 times the number of desired seats.

It is unclear at this time whether certain events that qualified for the DEI Passport program, such as those which discuss LGBTQ+ topics, will qualify for the CWE program.

“We encourage all student organizations to continue applying for points, should they see that their event aligns with one of the seven dimensions of student wellness,” Grisaffe said.

There will be a CWE kickoff event Sept. 26 from 5-9 p.m. on the Student Center Lawn.