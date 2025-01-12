Opinion | ‘Dixieland Delight’ is college football’s greatest tradition

CW / Riley Thompson Students cheer during a football game in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The fourth-quarter singing of “Dixieland Delight” has become one of The University of Alabama’s most famous — or some may say infamous — traditions. At each home game, fans of the Crimson Tide come together to shout the words of one of the band Alabama’s most beloved songs.

Singing along to this song has morphed into much more than what the original songwriters intended. It has evolved into a fight song for the fans to help finish off the game strong for the team. Over the years, the student section, as well as many fans, have added their own twists on the tune, one of which can be seen as less than family-friendly.

During the chorus of the song, fans shout ad-libs ranging from “Roll Tide” to “Beat Auburn,” but certainly not every fan is found to be using those exact words. In a video filmed at the 2024 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, fans can be heard shouting a different form of the song containing more mature language.

From late-night games to the sale of alcohol inside Bryant-Denny, college football is not known for its explicitly professional or family-friendly environments. In all actuality, few aspects of college life as a whole are known for their “G” rating, so why should this song be an exception?

Alabama fans are not the only ones using vulgar language against their opponents. Various other universities, including West Virginia, have added special lyrics to songs, such as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” to fuel rivalries, and all in good fun.

When asked about the use of his hit song “Dixieland Delight” and the words added to it inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, “Dixieland Delight” songwriter Ronnie Rogers said, “they’re going to do what they do and I can’t help that,” and that he was “thrilled to death they’re enjoying it.”



In 2018, Dixieland Delight returned from its hiatus at Bryant-Denny Stadium after being banned for several years due to fans’ irreverent ad-libs. At the time, then-head coach Nick Saban said that he enjoyed the tradition of signing the song and the atmosphere it brought to the stadium.

If the offensiveness of the song is something you are concerned about, I encourage you to simply sing it “the right way” as Saban described it.

Using swear words can occasionally offend some fans, but the roots of the tradition are too impactful to erase. The University has found an ideal way to balance these competing interests.

Nowadays, the University loudly plays the nicer alternative “Beat Auburn” over the speakers and displays it on the jumbotron, attempting to drown out fans’ chants. Students and fans get to express their disdain for opponents in the way they choose while younger fans are able to listen to the speakers and sing a more age-appropriate version of the song.

No student or fan is forced to participate in the explicit additions to the song. In fact, the University discourages it. However, these additions make the environment what it is so famously known for — die-hard fans expressing their devotion to rallying behind their team. Anyone who is against the current Alabama rendition of “Dixieland Delight” has never allowed themselves to truly experience it. No matter what lyrics you choose to sing, there is truly nothing like singing “Dixieland” with 100,000 other fans towards the end of a beautiful game of Alabama football.

The tradition is beloved by many at the college. During its hiatus, many students proclaimed their desire to bring the song back to the stadium. While there are mixed emotions about the addition of certain words, one thing is for certain: “Dixieland Delight” is a pivotal part of the Alabama football experience.