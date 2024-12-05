Opinion | The Return of Trump: The end of accountability and the road ahead

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, America made a disastrous decision. Despite clear warnings from former administration officials, felony convictions, an attempted coup on the United States government, election denialism and fascistic threats, the American people turned to Donald Trump.

Not only did they turn to Trump, but they delivered him a resounding victory in the Electoral College and popular vote — the only time a Republican has won the popular vote since 2004. Trump will enter office Jan. 20 with a majority in the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives. This trifecta will give him the mandate and permission to do what he wants for at least the next two years.

Despite an economy that is the envy of the world, 4% unemployment, strengthened diplomatic relationships and significantly cooled inflation, Americans nonetheless bought Trump’s disturbed and disruptive worldview. This worldview was built on lies, and it scapegoated immigrants and people of color, deep state cabals, transgender people, and childless women. On top of all this was the stolen election lie.

There is a lot to take away from this stunning political moment. The Democratic Party and the anti-Trump coalition have been left devastated and demoralized. Finger-pointing and the blame game have already begun, ranging from Joe Biden’s failure to drop out, Vice President Harris’ move to the center, Gaza protests and more.

But time is of the essence. It is our job to mitigate any potential damage Trump’s second administration can do. It is also our job to hold him to account where our institutions have failed to do so. And this includes the media.

The media has failed the American people. Over the past four years, it has consistently sanitized Trump and normalized his behavior, such as his violent rhetoric, farcical “policy proposals ” and his movement’s anger and outright racism. It has done so to such a degree that it has helped desensitize some American people to his insanity.

This extends to the right wing and billionaire class in this country having a stranglehold on the media. From Facebook to YouTube and podcasts to X, the right wing has a constant flow of propaganda on every corner of the internet that has gone completely unchallenged and untapped by the Democratic Party and abandoned by the modern progressive movement.

Besides Elon Musk’s ownership of X and the billionaire class’s attempts to maximize profits and minimize business harmed under a Trump administration, the right dominates the internet and entertainment with platforms like Kick, Joe Rogan’s podcast, streams by Theo Von, Fox News, One American News and NewsMax, while progressives have absolutely nothing of equal value to answer.

The world is very different than even eight years ago. If Democrats and the anti-Trump coalition want to win elections in the future, it is time to get out there and embrace the new media sphere — including those uncomfortable interviews with opposing views — and fight back.

Beyond the media, Biden and his administration’s approach to moving on from Trumpism and “healing the nation” has completely failed, as they believed they could treat Trump just like any other political figure and the American people would simply move on from him. The Justice Department’s slow-moving approach to prosecuting Trump’s criminality will forever remain a stain on the Biden administration and makes the appointment of Merrick Garland as attorney general the biggest mistake of Joe Biden’s tenure as president.

A larger part of the moral rot and institutional failure lies with the supposed “normal” politicians in the Republican Party. The Mitt Romneys, Mitch McConnells, Nikki Haleys, Larry Hogans — who, when it should have been easiest to be the voice of good and call out the wrong and wickedness in their own party, bowed out in fear. All of these men and women will be remembered for their extreme cowardice in the face of a clear and present threat to the country they took an oath to protect and preserve.

I am not going to try to mitigate or calm people’s sorrow, desperation and fear right now, because they are all justified. However, it would do us all good to be the beacons of light and pillars of strength for those marginalized people in society, who are going to need it in the next four years. Not only do we owe it to them, but we owe it to those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for civil rights; the soldiers who fought from Gettysburg and those who mounted the flag on Mount Suribachi; the brave men and women at Stonewall who fought for marriage equality; and many more people beyond.

It is going to be a very uncertain four years. But in uncertainty, light shines the brightest. Don’t give up hope, joy or optimism. Don’t let anything or anyone keep you down or silence you. Sometimes we stumble and fall, but America always gets back up.