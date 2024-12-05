CW editors share top artists and songs of 2024

Courtesy of Spotify Spotify wrapped released on Wednesday.

The releases of Spotify’s and Apple Music’s yearly musical recaps have inspired some of The Crimson White editors to share their top artists and songs of the year.

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief

Top artist: Beyoncé

Top song: “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé

“I obviously love Beyoncé for so many reasons, but her ‘COWBOY CARTER’ album was special to me since I am from Texas, just like she is,” Navarro said. “It was cool to watch her do something that is not typical for her and completely knock it out of the park.”

Suijth Mareddy, News Editor

Top artist: Brendan Abernathy

Top song: “Pizza in July” by Brendan Abernathy

“I heard Brendan Abernathy for the first time when he performed in Tuscaloosa and have loved his music ever since. He has some awesome and relatable stuff, so I’m in no way surprised he’s my No. 1,” Mareddy said.

Abby Cope, Opinion Editor

Top artist: Kanye West

Top song: “Perfect (Exceeder)” by Mason and Princess Superstar

“I run almost every day, and ‘Perfect’ was on repeat every single time. I listened to it every run, same with ‘Waves’ and ‘CARNIVAL’ by Kanye,” Cope said. “If I like something, I stick with it.”

Ava Morthland, Culture Editor

Top artist: Lorde

Top song: “Destroy Myself Just For You” by Montell Fish

“The song ‘Destroy Myself Just For You’ is about the fear of dying and the idea of suffering for love, which when sung the way Fish does, can be a beautiful message,” Morthland said. “It almost has a cathartic feeling to it, as the last verse is sung in a very deep voice reciting a quote from the Bible.”

John Weinstein, Assistant Culture Editor

Top artist: The Strokes

Top song: “Someday” by The Strokes

“A lot of my oldest friends live in New York, and I visit them once a year,” Weinstein said. “They introduced me to The Strokes a while ago, and we always blast it when I go, so it reminds me of them.”

Luke McClinton, Chief Copy Editor

Top artist: Un Corazón

Top song: “Imagina” by Un Corazón

“Beautiful and super catchy song emphasizing how life in heaven is so inexplicably great that we can only fathom it through imagination,” McClinton said.

Eddie Hernandez, Multimedia Editor

Top artist: Beyoncé

Top song: “Go Off” by Doja Cat

“I listened to Beyoncé a lot in the first half of the year when ‘COWBOY CARTER’ dropped, but ‘Go Off’ was my motivation anthem,” Hernandez said. “I find it as an empowering song for everyone to just keep being blissfully yourself, even through hardships.”

Gracie Price, Assistant Multimedia Editor

Top artist: Noah Kahan

Top song: “End of Beginning” by Djo

“Guess I was having an emotional rollercoaster year,” Price said.

Riley Thompson, Photo Editor

Top artist: Mac Miller

Top song: “SKELETONS” by Travis Scott

“Never fails to get me going and just hits different,” Thompson said.

Riley Brown, Assistant Photo Editor

Top artist: Morgan Wallen

Top song: “Crazy In Love” by Eminem

“Rap and country may seem to be distant genres, but I listened to them in my childhood and that bridges them for me,” Brown said.