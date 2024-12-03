Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


The Crimson White
The Crimson White
What changed for Alabama from Week 13 to Week 14

Noah Scoggins, Contributing Writer
December 3, 2024
CW/ Riley Thompson
Linebacker Justin Okoronkwo (#41) tackles the ball carrier in Alabama’s game against Auburn on Nov. 30.

Alabama got its ninth win of the season, taking the Iron Bowl 28-14.

The team looked like a different product from the week before against Oklahoma, where the Crimson Tide did not score a single touchdown.

“I think the biggest thing we did was embrace how much this game means to a lot of people,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “For the state of Alabama, for the guys who are from the state of Alabama and also the guys that are seniors.”

On Saturday, fans saw a major offensive change, leading to the win and restoration of Alabama’s playoff hopes after losses from No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Miami and No. 12 Clemson, teams that now await new spots in Tuesday night’s rankings show.

Offensive performance

Alabama’s offensive performance was highlighted by Milroe’s ability to improvise and wide receiver Germie Bernard’s first 100-yard game of the season.

Last week, fans saw continuous quarterback runs called with little success, leading to 15 rushes with 11 yards for Milroe. This week, there were fewer designed runs for Milroe, and more passing plays fell through and required him to scramble.

Milroe finished with two more rushes than he had against Oklahoma, but he finished with 97 more yards and three touchdowns.

The running backs were finally utilized more, as Jam Miller saw 28 carries and finished with 84 yards while Justice Haynes had seven carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Milroe threw the ball more efficiently this week as well.With two fewer pass attempts, he had seven more completions and totaled 256 passing yards. He still had one interception, down from three the week prior.

Bernard supported Milroe, being targeted 10 times, catching seven and finishing with 111 yards.

“I just try to take every game like it’s a big game,” Bernard said. “I know it’s a rivalry and I know how much it means to the program, but my preparation never changes.”

Consistency is key, but when designed runs aren’t the main call for Milroe, they allow him the freedom to throw or scramble. When he’s consistent, he could be a Heisman finalist: After the dominant performance against LSU, his Heisman odds shot from +5000 to +1800. But when he’s not, it can lead to outcomes like the Oklahoma game

Turnovers

Alabama lost the turnover battle again, now in two games straight. For yet another week, Milroe accounted for three turnovers.  He threw an interception after a ball sailed over the receiver’s head, fumbled once while getting sacked and coughed the ball up another time while scrambling. Wide receiver Ryan Williams also fumbled the ball, on the team’s opening drive.

However, the defense still managed to force two turnovers, helping mitigate the damage Auburn could’ve done from Alabama’s four.

