The future of Alabama football: Exploring the Crimson Tide’s backup talent ahead of Saturday’s Mercer clash

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Richard Young (#9) attempts to break a tackle against LSU.

As LSU fans made their way to the exits toward the end of last week’s game, Alabama’s remained in their seats to watch the Crimson Tide’s backups drive down the field and add another touchdown to the team’s sizable lead. The upcoming game against Mercer might provide more opportunities for backups to shine.

“Glad that we executed well enough to where we were in that spot so those players get a chance to go out and perform,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press conference following the game. “When they get their moment, they’ve taken advantage of it. They’ve done it a number of times throughout the year.”

If Alabama’s starters can replicate last week’s performance in this game against Mercer, fans will probably see more from backups in the second half, like quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Richard Young.

With quarterback Jalen Milroe projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Mercer game could give Alabama fans a sneak peek into next year’s quarterback competition.

Simpson already has a win under his belt as a first-team quarterback for Alabama. When Milroe was benched before last season’s South Florida game, Simpson stepped into the starting role in the team’s 17-3 victory.

Simpson was under center for Alabama’s final possessions against LSU and is currently slated as the next man up. Still, redshirt freshmen Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack may also get a chance to take the field against Mercer.

In Alabama’s 2024 spring game, Lonergan completed the most passes out of all Crimson Tide quarterbacks. Mack has been heavily involved as Alabama’s scout team quarterback in practice, DeBoer said.

The coach said that all Crimson Tide quarterbacks are taking advantage of every rep they get.

“This season isn’t something that’s just about Jalen and, ‘Oh, I hope I get my time.’ They’re pressing forward and using the resources we have and then also putting forth effort to improve any time they can,” DeBoer said.

Alabama’s running back room features one of the best tandems in the country in Jam Miller and Justice Haynes, and if this duo were to stay intact next season, it might expand into a trio with Young.

In the last two games, Young showed flashes of what he is capable of against two sets of Tigers. Young rushed for 63 yards against Missouri and scored his first touchdown of the season to put the cherry on top of Alabama’s 42-13 victory in Baton Rouge.

“I was banged up a little bit throughout the beginning of the season, but I’m back healthy,” Young said. “I’ve just gotta wait my turn, be patient. When my time comes, I’m just gonna do my thing on the field.”

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker is another player who could be drafted in the first round of next year’s NFL draft. Booker will leave some big shoes to fill if he goes to the NFL.

Redshirt freshman Olaus Alinen is a potential candidate for taking over Alabama’s left guard position next season. Coming out of high school, Alinen was graded as a 4-star interior lineman, and he took Booker’s place for Alabama’s last few drives against LSU.

On the defensive side of the ball, one backup who will not be playing against Mercer is linebacker Keanu Koht. During Monday’s press conference, DeBoer said Koht is suspended and did not go into any further detail.

Koht did not travel with the team to LSU, and he will not play on Saturday, which is unfortunate for Alabama because starting Wolf linebacker Que Robinson suffered a season-ending elbow injury against the Tigers.

On a different note, one second-string defender has already received valuable experience this season due to another injury.

Sophomore safety Bray Hubbard has been thrust into the starting lineup because Keon Sabb is still not cleared after injuring his foot against Tennessee.

For special teams, starting kicker Graham Nicholson is in his senior season, so redshirt freshman Conor Talty could put up a few kicks on Saturday if the opportunity arises.

With all that being said, it is never a guarantee that backups will get into the game.

When someone asked former Alabama head coach Nick Saban about backups getting playing time in 2015, he used Alabama’s 2011 game versus unranked Georgia Southern as an example of why a team should never take an opponent lightly. Saban’s star-studded defense allowed 302 rushing yards that game.

“Us handling success coming off a game or games that we’ve had here, it’s important for us to do the right things as far as knowing no points carry over from last week,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got a team that’s coming in 9-1, a very confident team. [They] pretty much lead their league in most statistical categories on both sides of the ball.”

Alabama will host Mercer on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.