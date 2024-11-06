Tuscaloosa County releases unofficial 2024 election results

CW / Caroline Simmons A “Vote Here” sign outside of a polling center.

Tuscaloosa County released unofficial results for the 2024 general election, with more than 85,000 ballots being cast within the area.

Voter turnout

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, Probate Judge Ward D. Robertson III has provided the unofficial election results for Tuscaloosa County.

There are 154,594 registered voters in Tuscaloosa County, with overall voter turnout being 55.19%.

President-elect Donald Trump received 59.5% of Tuscaloosa County votes while Vice President Kamala Harris got 39.17% of county votes.

This was an increase in support among Tuscaloosa County voters for Trump compared to when he ran for president four years ago. In 2020, county voters favored Trump over President Joe Biden, with 56.7% selecting Trump and 41.9% choosing Biden.

Even though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed the former president; he still received 0.51% of the county’s vote.

State representatives

Robert B. Aderholt ran unopposed and was re-elected to serve as the U.S. representative for the 4th Congressional District.

Terri Sewell defeated Robin Litaker to remain in her role as the U.S. representative for the 7th Congressional District with 50.72% of the vote.

Alabama Supreme Court

Sarah Stewart defeated Greg Griffin with 60.93% of votes for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Chris McCool ran unopposed and will serve as the associate justice of the Supreme Court for Place 1.

Tommy Bryan also ran unopposed to be the associate justice of the supreme court for Place 2.

Place 3 for associate justice of the Supreme Court Place 3 went to Will Sellers, who, like McCool and Bryan, ran without an opponent.

Jay Mitchell also ran unopposed and won Place 4.

Court of Civil Appeals

Court of Civil Appeals judge candidates for Place 1 and 2 ran unopposed. Christy Edwards secured Place 1, and Chad Hanson got Place 2.

Place 3 went to unopposed candidate Terry A. Moore.

Court of Criminal Appeals

Court of Criminal Appeals judge Place 1 went to unopposed candidate Richard Minor.

Place 2 went to Rich Anderson, and Bill Cole won Place 3.

Other Offices

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh won president of the Public Service Commission.

The State Board of Education District 7 membership went to Allen Long.

Circuit court judge for 6th Judicial Circuit Place 2 went to James H. Roberts, Jr.

Elizabeth Colwick Hamner won place 3, and Al May won Place 5.

Margaria Hamner Bobo defeated Sonya McKinstry with 60.84% of the vote to remain the circuit clerk for Tuscaloosa County.

Ward D. Robertson III retained his place as county probate judge.

Stanley Joseph Acker will remain a member of the Tuscaloosa County Commission serving District 1, and the District 2 member will be Jerry Michael Tingle. District 3 membership goes to Mark C. Nelson. The District 4 representative will be Reginald Murray.

County tax assessor went to Leigh Ann Fair, and county tax collector went to Susan D. Jones.

Tuscaloosa County Board of Education membership results include Portia Jones for District 1 and David Lance Bailey for District 3. District 7 went to Clarence Albert Squires Jr.

State Amendment Number 1 was passed with 72.33% of votes, as was Local Amendment 1 with 77.71% in favor.