SGA raises over $30,000 for Tuscaloosa SAFE Center

SGA raised over $30,000 in funds to support the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center during the organization’s “It’s On Us” week from Oct. 14-18.

It’s On Us is the nation’s largest nonprofit program dedicated to sexual assault prevention on college campuses. It focuses on giving students the tools to address the “cultural norms at the root of sexual harm,” according to its website.

“It’s on us to intervene, to combat sexual assault on campus, to raise awareness, and much more,” Lucy Bonhaus, SGA vice president for student affairs, said in an email. “This means that it’s on us as a University to make a change and to take charge.”

Over the course of the week, SGA organized events, including fundraising nights at local restaurants and tabling with the University’s Domestic Violence Law Clinic, where organizers asked people to sign a community-wide pledge to end sexual violence.

Crutchfield said that the DVLC helps those who’ve experienced domestic violence with legal pursuits, such as a protection from abuse order or a divorce.

“The DVLC participated in a joint tabling event with the SGA … to foster an environment of caring and compassion for anyone that has faced or is currently facing this type of abuse,” Crutchfield said. “It is important for students to continue to stand by the pledge they make during It’s On Us week and to continue refraining from dating violence and assisting anyone they know or suspect may be a victim of violence.”

Through the participation of local businesses, such as Heat Pizza Bar and GB Nutrition, SGA was able to raise $30,210.71 to donate to the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center.

“One of the biggest struggles we have at the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center is maintaining enough staff to provide our services,” Baili Gall, the outreach and education coordinator for the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, said in an email. “This huge donation will help us in hiring an Advocate Coordinator to ensure every single patient has an advocate when they walk through our doors. It will make a tremendous difference in securing advocacy coverage 24/7, 365.”

Gall said it’s important to remember that preventing violence is a group effort.

“When SGA approached us about being a part of the ‘It’s On Us’ campaign we immediately wanted to help,” Nicholas Chichester, owner of GB Nutrition, said in a text. “Any help we can provide to raise awareness and give relief to the hero[es] that combat sexual assault is an effort we are proud to be a part of. We are always willing to help such a great cause and [we’re] glad they reached out to us.”