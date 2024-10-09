Campers learn about off-grid living and prepare for the end-time

CW / Hannah Bazinaw People stand around a campfire to prepare for the biblical rapture.

Over the weekend, families from across the South gathered to share stories and prepare for what they described as “the end of the world.”

The Cornerstone of Health in Cottondale hosted a four-day camp meeting sponsored by Hephzibah Ministries, a collective collaboration that organizes outreach programs to prepare for the end times. All across the country and in different parts of the world, healthcare workers and professionals in different fields of sustainability get together to prepare communities for comfortable living when God returns in the biblical rapture event.

“We are convinced that we are living at the end of time,” the wilderness survival camp wrote. “The political turmoil, unrest in society, violence and fear, natural disasters, and religious developments all point to the undeniably soon return of Jesus Christ.”

The starting cost for tickets was $150, and attendees were required to sign a waiver. The weekend’s itinerary was packed with back-to-back seminars and lectures, survival skill tutorials and herbal plant walks.

“We’re so dependent on the system … what are we going to do if we can’t go to Walmart and get our groceries, or we can’t go to our jobs and get our money? What are we going to be able to do when normal life is not able to support us?” said Madison Chrishon, a freelance music instructor who attended the meetings.

These gatherings are familiar to Chrishon. She and her family travel state to state for these conventions, sometimes even giving seminars of their own.

“I definitely believe that we are in the end times. And I’m not sure about you, but I’m a Christian, and I think it’s gonna really be the end when Jesus comes back again for his people. But before that happens, it’s going to get really chaotic in the world … and so this is our time, while things are peaceful, to get prepared,” Chrishon said.

Chrishon did not speak at this camp meeting, but the co-owner of Cornerstone of Health, Holly Hiebert, seized the opportunity to hold a lecture on natural pain management.

“I’m going to be doing a health seminar, teaching about natural remedies, how to use natural things in your home, even an onion. I’m actually really excited for that,” Hiebert said before the meetings.

Hiebert runs Cornerstone of Health with her husband, and they share the goal of giving back and being able to “love on people.”

Barbara Mason, a human resources consultant by day and sustainable gardener by night, was another attendee and speaker at the meeting. Mason lectured, answered questions and discussed sustainable gardening combined with the power of prayer.

Faith was intertwined with all aspects of the small convention. Seminars ended with a prayer, and direct Bible quotes were incorporated into their workshops.

“I will tell you, just based on my thinking,” Mason said to the crowd. “I have to believe that all soil will produce. I have to because otherwise, God would be a liar.”