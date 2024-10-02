Nate Oats addresses NBA coaching rumors

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama head coach Nate Oats stands on the sideline during the 2024 Final Four.

With college basketball season just over a month away, rumors have begun to swirl about whether or not Alabama head coach Nate Oats would consider taking an NBA coaching job should one come available.

Oats has completely elevated the program since arriving on the scene in 2019, leading the Crimson Tide to two SEC tournament championships and the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

Success like this is not often overlooked, as Oats was involved in the speculation surrounding many high-profile college coaching searches this offseason. There are now talks about the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year making the jump to the next level to coach the pros.

Oats recently discussed the idea on the CBS Sports College Hoops Today podcast, discussing whether or not he would ever consider taking a job at the next level.

“The NBA intrigues me for sure,” he said. “But I’ve got three daughters. I think the college coaching lifestyle makes it more conducive to being a good father. You’re not on the road all the time like you are in the NBA.”

Oats has had a lot of success in Tuscaloosa, meaning that he may not want to leave college coaching behind, especially considering he and his team have the unfinished business of winning a national championship still on the horizon.

Right now, Oats said he is quite content with the Crimson Tide. However, things can change, and the veteran head coach has many of the required accolades to be considered for a job at the highest level.

“I’m happy where I am right now. We love it at Alabama. I’m going to continue to study the NBA, but we love it here right now,” Oats said.