Women’s soccer extends win streak in Labor Day weekend games

CW/ Elijah McWhorter Forward Kennedy Garcia tries to steal the ball in game against Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 30

After winning 8-2 against Florida Atlantic University on Friday, the Alabama women’s soccer team took another win at home on Sunday against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. These wins extended the team’s winning streak to five games.

Florida Atlantic University

Alabama soccer secured an 8-2 win against Florida Atlantic University Friday.

“Honestly, I think our whole team came out to perform,” midfielder Nadia Ramadan said. “I know it sounds a little bit cliche, but I think everyone came out with such a good mindset and mentality. We didn’t stop after the 4th, 5th or 6th [goal], and that is super important.”

After nearly 20 scoreless minutes, freshman Kiley Kukan scored the first goal for Alabama. However, Florida Atlantic worked to even the score less than a minute later.

A goal by forward Gianna Paul four minutes later propelled the team into the lead, where it would stay for the rest of the game. Paul attributed the win to the team’s mentality, saying that they were always itching for the next goal.

Although the rest of the first period was scoreless, that aggressive mentality shone through in the second period, with Alabama scoring five unanswered goals.

Ramadan opened up the second period with a pair of goals in the first eight minutes of play to bring the score to 4-1. Paul continued the onslaught with a successful penalty kick.

Ten minutes later, midfielder Kate Henderson found the goal again for the Crimson Tide.

Forward Kennedy Garcia rounded out Alabama’s scoring streak at the 77-minute mark.

At the end of the game, FAU answered Alabama forward Madeline Padelski’s final goal, with FAU forward Drew Dempsey rounding out scoring and bringing the game to 8-2.

While win streaks bring heightened attention and expectations, Alabama is striving to stay grounded

“We are definitely a team that, if we win or lose, the next game is the most important one,” Paul said. “[Head coach Wes Hart] always instills in us that whether we lose 10-0 or smack a team, it does not matter; it is the next game that is the most important one.”

Southern Mississippi

The Crimson Tide beat the Golden Eagles 4-0 in Tuscaloosa Sunday, leaving Alabama with its fifth win in a row and its third win at home this season.

“We’re just relentless,” forward Nedya Sawan said.

Alabama came out strong with seven shots in the first half, three of which were goals.

Paul scored the first goal in the 14th minute. Alabama passed around Southern Mississippi’s defense and split the ball into the center of the penalty box, with Paul sliding the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

“She [Paul] keeps teams honest,” Hart said.“If they’re not going to be honest defending us then we’re going to put balls over the top and let her run onto them.”

In the 25th minute, Alabama put in another goal off a corner and a header from Brooke Steere.

The final goal in the first half came off a penalty kick from Sawan.

“It’s kinda just trusting yourself, knowing yourself and that everything you’ve prepared for works,” Sawan said. “My first goal with Bama has been building up for a long time.”

The Golden Eagles got a few fast breaks on the attack and were able to make it past the Alabama defense, but they were never able to convert. Alabama quickly cleared the ball and gained possession.

The Crimson Tide did not let up in the second half, coming out with just as high pressure and quality of play as they did in the first. However, Southern Mississippi picked up the pace and had two close shots within the first five minutes of the half.

Alabama scored a goal in the 62nd minute from center back Maison Smith, her first goal of the season. It brought the score to 4-0, where it stayed for the rest of the game.

With less than three weeks before taking on the Texas Longhorns to begin SEC play, the Crimson Tide is preparing physically and mentally.

“I think we’re not looking for anything different,” Steere said. “We’re not playing down to any sort of level. I think every single game we’ve played the best we possibly can and put all the skill that we can out there, so it’s not like we’re changing anything.”

The Crimson Tide will play Purdue on the road on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in on Big Ten Plus.