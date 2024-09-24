Slammed and unfiltered: The art of petty poetry at open mic night

CW / Destiny Casale University Programs hosted a poetry slam workshop featuring Kiera “Ashlee Haze” Nelson on Friday.

University Programs hosted a poetry slam workshop featuring Kiera “Ashlee Haze” Nelson, an accomplished spoken word poet, on Friday. Nelson’s workshop was titled “Petty Poetry” and focused on channeling negative emotions into poetry.

Nelson, who hails from Atlanta, won a 2023 Silver Telly Award for her original copywriting and voiceover work. With over a decade of experience in the Atlanta poetry scene and 19 years of writing under her belt, she continues to make her mark.

“Poetry has always been the way I process my emotions,” Nelson said. “Petty poetry gave me an outlet to express the ugly things I want to say to people and the things I judge myself for even thinking.”

During the poetry workshop, Nelson gave the audience two separate prompts and encouraged them to use these prompts to create their own petty poetry. The first prompt was an open letter to someone who makes you upset, angry, sad or irritated. The alternative prompt asked the writer to write a kind poem to themselves.

The poetry slam’s color theme was black and gold, featuring a balloon arch where students took pictures with Nelson. Nelson also set up a merchandise table, including a notebook, pens and Nelson’s poetry book titled “Smoke.” University Programs provided food, including buffalo chicken and spinach artichoke dip.

“To me, petty poetry is artistic therapy,” Nelson said. “Oftentimes, if you’re a woman or non-man, you don’t get permission to feel angry without being interpreted as bitter. So what if I am? What if I want space to feel these feelings? That’s what petty poetry means to me.”

After Nelson gave the audience 15 minutes to write a poem, she encouraged the writers to share their work during the second portion of the workshop, the open mic night. There were poems about high school math teachers, doctors, mothers and fake friends.

Nelson revealed that the open mic night also doubled as a friendly competition among members of the audience, in which the organizers from University Programs judged each poem and the audience voted for a fan favorite.

First place received a Kindle Scribe, second place received $50 in Bama Cash and third place, who was voted the “fan favorite,” received $25 in Bama Cash.



The first-place winner was Aniya Abner, a sophomore majoring in finance. Her poem, titled “Fairytale,” was about her experience with staying in an unhealthy relationship due to longing for a fairytale prince.

“During the open mic night, it was very comforting to be surrounded by people who relate to what you’re going through,” Abner said. “There are so many people in this room going through the same thing as me, and it reminded me that I’m not alone in this.”