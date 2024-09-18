Culture Pick | Soft swinging, hard-hitting: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Courtesy of IMDb “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premiered early Sept. on Hulu.

The shocking new show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premiered early September on Hulu and has broken preconceived ideas about the Mormon lifestyle.

These eight Mormon wives are far from the stereotypical Mormon. They drink alcohol, wear bikinis, use ketamine and have sex outside of marriage.

Spawning from the wildly famous MomTok, this show focuses on a group of Mormon women who get caught in a “soft-swinging” situation that made headlines. From there, the members of the group find themselves in a cycle of scandals.

While the show is a hot mess, it is nearly impossible to look away from.

The best feud in the story is that between Whitney Leavitt and the rest of the cast. Whitney has a personality that turns people away because she often victimizes herself. An infuriating hypocrite, she often does things that she judges others for doing. While she has no problem gossiping and spreading rumors, she instantly becomes upset when people speak poorly of her. Whitney is not a “girl’s girl.”

“I understand reality show editing but I’ve watched almost all of the secret lives of Mormon wives & Whitney is one of the most insufferable people,” one user said on X.

Whitney has become an enemy for the majority of watchers. Her biggest scandal comes when her husband is caught using Tinder, which he has done for the entirety of their marriage. Instead of leaving him or even being mad, she continues to stay by his side.

In the Mormon church, women are encouraged to stay by their husbands. However, in situations like Whitney’s, it makes the show painful to watch.

The husbands are the most aggravating part of this show, and Whitney is not the only one with a dud. Taylor Frankie Paul is not married, but her boyfriend continuously leaves her alone while she is pregnant and does not provide support for her. Jen Affleck’s husband, Zac Affleck, bluntly tells her that her influencer career does not matter to him — pretty bold for a man who lives off her paycheck.

By contrast, the women on the show are, for the most part, encouraging to watch. While all of them still claim to follow the Mormon faith, they do things that non-religious women their age do, such as go to a strip club in Las Vegas, dance on TikTok and openly discuss their sex lives with each other. They show that despite your upbringing, you can still have fun.

While they have their catty girl drama, they still support each other through the hard times. It is uplifting to see that even friend groups who argue still love each other and are supportive.

It is no surprise that “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” took off. The messy drama is addicting and nearly impossible to stop watching. Fans everywhere are hoping for a Season 2, which one can imagine will be even more dramatic.