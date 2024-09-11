It’s not a Waffle House, it’s a Waffle Home: Former Waffle House CEO dies at 58

CW / Riley Thompson Waffle House is located at the end of the Strip.

Former president and CEO of Waffle House Walt Ehmer died on Friday at the age of 58 due to complications with cancer treatments. Born in 1966, Ehmer had a reputation as a kind, community-involved man, and his love for breakfast food will live on.

“I mean, I’m shocked, honestly,” said Alex Delperdang, a junior major in kinesiology who claimed to be an avid fan of the restaurant.

Waffle House is a franchise with over 1,900 locations across 25 states that has become wildly popular in the South. Waffle House reported that it serves 58 million cups of coffee, 124 million waffles and 85 million strips of bacon every year.

“We’re open 24 hours, and we cook our food to order,” Ehmer said in a forum hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce in 2016. “We do what other people won’t.”

Walt Ehmer lived out this sentiment with his community involvement, serving on several boards at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. A proud Atlanta resident, he was also on the board of organizations like the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and several other community organizations.

“His (Ehmer’s) leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy,” Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, said in a news release.

No matter the position he was in, Ehmer’s name tag always read “Walt Ehmer: Customer Service.” Upon his death, Waffle House’s board released a statement that said Ehmer will be “greatly missed by the entire Waffle House family.”

For some college students, Waffle House’s 24/7 open door represents an inviting space for food and community.

Colin Van Wormer, a sophomore majoring in finance, said that he has a connection to Waffle House that goes beyond the menu.

“Waffle House to me is more of an experience than a restaurant,” Wormer said. “Regardless of what’s going on, how stressful school and life may be, my buddies and I are always in the mood to sit down for a nice hot breakfast sandwich. Especially if it’s 3 a.m. and there’s nowhere else to eat.”

Other students have made lasting memories at the restaurant.

“The night of prom, me and a couple of friends went to Waffle House and we got complimented on our prom suits,” said Alex Barnes, a senior majoring in African American studies.

The unique Waffle House experience is something Ehmer welcomed.

“Everybody has a late-night Waffle House story. You people do some really strange things late at night,” Ehmer said as the keynote speaker at the NuLink Early Bird Forum.

Delperdang said the best thing he’d ever seen at Waffle House was a fight at 2 a.m.

Tuscaloosa’s Waffle House, located on the Strip, mourned the passing of Ehmer. Shalana Brown, manager of the Waffle House on the Strip, said that she was saddened to hear the news of his passing and shared her condolences to other locations.

Ehmer will be remembered as someone who would have done anything for anyone, his obituary states.

In his NuLink forum speech, Ehmer said, “We’re in the people business. We don’t have any big secrets. I always tell people, it’s just bacon and eggs.”