Rising star Tucker Wetmore sells out show in Kaleidoscope Concert Series

CW/ Ethan Met Tucker Wetmore sells out show in Kaleidoscope Concert Series.

Country singer Tucker Wetmore made an exciting appearance in Tuscaloosa Thursday night at Druid City Music Hall as part of the Kaleidoscope concert series. The venue was full of fans singing and dancing along, buying merchandise, and squeezing in to get the best view of Wetmore’s performance.

The emerging country artist from Kamala, Washington, moved to Nashville to chase his musical dreams. After signing with Universal Music Group Nashville, he quickly achieved success writing or featuring in two songs, “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder,” which were featured in the tornado-chasing film “Twisters” this summer.

After swiftly gaining popularity and a devoted fan base on social media, Wetmore launched his career in February with his debut release, “Wine Into Whiskey.” Since embarking on his musical journey, Wetmore has gained over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners, and he will headline his first major tour, “Waves On A Sunset,” beginning Oct 4.

The show began with an opening performance from country artist Cade Brinkley, also known as Lecade, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brinkley had several fans in the front rows, along with other people in the crowd who were pleasantly surprised with his performance.

Maddy Sulier and Kaitlin Arnold, juniors at the University, said they enjoyed the concert and hurried to see it after working Get On Board Day. Sulier mentioned that although she attended a Druid City show two years ago, the crowd wasn’t as large then as it was at Wetmore’s show.

“I had never heard of the opener and I was surprised, I liked them,” Sulier said.

Wetmore’s performance was an energetic show that got the audience involved, filming videos on fans’ phones and inviting them to dance during the chorus. The chemistry in his band was evident, as the group had fun on stage performing covers like “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon. That cover got a lot of audience members singing along, and it showcased the band’s talent with impressive guitar riffs and drum solos.

Though the show started a bit slow and Wetmore came on stage almost twenty minutes late, the audience continued to love the atmosphere and Wetmore’s energy as he gave a few “Roll Tide”s and shared that he was loving his first time visiting Tuscaloosa.

Fans cheered Wetmore on until the last second, chanting for an encore where he finished with his hit song “Wind Up Missin’ You.” His sold-out performance leaves favorable expectations for the shows to come in the Kaleidoscope concert series.