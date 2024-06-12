Kentuck’s Art Market showcases local artists

Courtesy of Kentuck Art Center Kentuck’s Art Markets are monthly events that showcase local artists.

Kentuck will host its monthly Art Market providing an opportunity for new and experienced local artists to learn from one another and display their work. The event will occur Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Kentuck courtyard.

The markets are meant to be a learning opportunity for artists and act as a stepping stone in their journey, said Molly Nelko, the program manager for Kentuck.

“I’ve seen friendships forge, I’ve seen trading happen amongst artists, I’ve seen the exchange of information, I’ve even seen literal hands-on help of setting up spaces for other artists,” Nelko said.

Ashley Williams, the director of marketing and communications, said the most fulfilling part of the markets for her is seeing the artists make friends and help each other build their businesses.

Each market features about nine artists, Nelko said. The displays are a mixture of tables and tents filled with unique pieces that each have a story.

For Hayes Dobbins, a ceramic artist who has attended the markets for about a year, that story is inspired by nature and the female figure. The ceramics Dobbins sells are imprinted with items from nature like leaves and bark, and she sculpts miniature bodices to show the different types of women’s bodies.

“My favorite part is getting some good feedback from customers that come, and it’s very encouraging when someone enjoys your art as much as you enjoy making it,” Dobbins said. “I would make my art anyway, but it gives me more of a reason to feel more confident about it.”

Nelko and Williams said that taking pictures is beneficial for artists because it helps people understand what the artist is trying to convey, and it helps get the word out about the artist.

“I think it’s important to buy from local artists because it supports the arts in the community, and art really enriches our society,” Dobbins said. “When you actually support an artist, you’re getting a one-of-a-kind piece, and a lot of thought and pride and practice went into it. I think that makes it more unique and special.”

Dobbins plays a role in the larger Kentuck Art Festival in October, which Williams said draws in up to 20,000 people. She takes part in the Red Dog Potter’s booth.