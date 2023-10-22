Kentuck Festival of the Arts boasts another year of success

Every October when the leaves start to turn brown and the air starts to cool, local artists gather for a two-day celebration held at Kentuck Park in Northport, Alabama. From Oct. 14-15, Kentuck Festival of the Arts celebrated a vibrant 52-year legacy of continually creating a national hub for both artistic expression and community engagement.

With roots in folk art traditions, Kentuck is a place alive with music, chatter and smiles. Avid enjoyers of the Alabama Renaissance Faire might want to indulge in an environment such as this. The festival showcases over 270 artists, live musical performances, spoken word presentations, children’s activities, exhibitions of folk and contemporary crafts, various food trucks, and a selection of locally crafted beers.

Every vendor is different. Some artists have boasted several successful years at Kentuck while others were enthusiastic about their beginning memories.

Overall, the festival has become a unique and cordial place for everyone.

Ashley Williams, the marketing director for Kentuck, shared that this weekend is her favorite weekend of the whole year, and that the festival continues to build an impressive legacy of success.

“The Kentuck art festival is one of the best art festivals in the Southeast,” Williams said. “We have been designated a local legacy by the U.S. Library of Congress, have been featured in National Geographic Traveler, and all of these really prestigious magazines including the Smithsonian magazine, so it is really incredible for a UA student to come out and it is a really incredible place to have in your backyard.”

Many of the University’s faculty, staff and student organizations gathered to show off their passions. Marysia Galbraith, who sells her pottery, is also a professor in the New College and a member of the Department of Anthropology, shared that her one wish is for more students to attend the annual festival, as it makes her overjoyed to see her students visit her.

“Kentuck is my all-time favorite art show that I’ve ever been to,” Galbraith said. “It has the perfect assortment of artists and all different media. It’s a great thing. I really wish more students would come. I love it when my students come by.”

She also shared that with midterms being over and stress dialing down, the festival might be a great break from the University atmosphere, considering the exposure to nature and an overall positive environment.

Some artists traveled from adjacent states to partake in the weekend’s activities. Heather McDurmon came all the way from north Georgia to sell her beautiful tie-dyed inventory, which includes T-shirts, bottoms and hoodies.

“I love this place because you feel like a real artist, surrounded by people who are super knowledgeable,” McDurmon said.

Her unique process starts with mixing two colors that wouldn’t typically go together, making the piece “ugly.” Then, she works tirelessly to bring the beauty out of each of her works.

Alison Strong, a guest at the event who purchased one of McDurmon’s products, commented that she stopped by McDurmon’s booth because of the unique beauty of the artist’s pieces. The tie-dye was like nothing she had ever seen before at ordinary stores.

Another vendor selling beautiful clothing designs and wood carvings is Martín Blanco, who owns a company called Green Pea Press, located in Huntsville, Alabama. His whole family, including his wife and children, works to run the business and create designs.

His recent line of clothing called “Monte Luna,” aims to be environmentally friendly, and the proceeds will be donated toward wildlife conservation. Further, Green Pea Press released a line of merchandise aimed at protecting transgender people’s lives, which the proceeds will also be donated for. Anyone can visit Green Pea Press’ online shop, but every Kentuck festival features limited edition designs, including the Monte Luna line this year.

Paintings, however, are Kentuck’s most abundant attraction. With a huge variety of different media and styles, Rik Long brings a unique look to this year’s festival. He describes himself as a “folk artist,” someone who brings out color and movement in the form of painting people. From Andalusia, Alabama, Long shared that he is a self-taught artist, taking after his father, who originally inspired the art after growing up as a sharecropper. Long explained that he has been doing this since 1992, and that he enjoys this art because of the freedom he has.

“I just think it’s a total freedom. I really like the colors, and I try to give the viewer a lot of motion,” Long said.

He also has pieces made out of the clay from his backyard, which he says he tries to keep authentic to its source. He does not typically use paint when he uses clay.

If you missed this year’s festival, the Kentuck Art Center offers two free events a month, including Kentuck Art Nights, which occur every first Thursday of the month, and Kentuck Saturday Art Markets, which occur every third Saturday of the month. Mark your calendar and enjoy Kentuck year-round.