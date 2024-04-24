‘Don’t Forget Me’: Singer Maggie Rogers yearns for an easy love

Maggie Rogers’ third studio album came out on April 12, telling the story of simple pleasures, becoming grounded and reflecting on her 20s. This album, “Don’t Forget Me,” is an authentic blend of upbeat, indie and slow-tempo songs.

The album consists of 10 songs with top songs being “So Sick of Dreaming” and “Don’t Forget Me.”

In an interview with People, Rogers says that the album was written in five days with songwriter and producer Ian Fitchuk. The five days were spread over the course of two weeks with the pair working from 10 to 5.

The opening song, “It Was Coming All Along” is about the inevitable changes in life. Her lyrics allude to moments of wishing for time to stop and hoping to move on from the past. Lyrics such as, “Call my mother on the phone, said there’s talking in the kitchen of selling my childhood home, and everywhere I look around it seems we’re always saying goodbye,” sung in the first verse, refers to the physical attachment that Rogers has to her past and how difficult it is to leave the comfort of what you have always known.

The fourth song, “The Kill” refers to a relationship where both partners are slowly killing each other in different ways. One person wants to leave the relationship while the other wants to hold on. In an interesting stylistic choice, Rogers switches the lyrics “I” and “you” in the chorus, “I was all the way in, you were halfway out the door. Oh, I was an animal making my way up the hill, and you were going in for the kill.” This represents how both parties were responsible for hurting the other person.

“On & On & On,” the seventh track on the album, is Rogers telling an ex-partner that they are going to regret the hurtful things they said and did during the relationship. Rogers also reflects on who she was during the relationship when she says, “One day, you’ll be lookin’ back, and maybe wish that you were kinder, but ain’t it always just the truth. Oh, that hindsight makes you softer? I’ve played it back a million times, and always wish that I was wiser.”

The last song on Rogers’ album is “Don’t Forget Me” which describes her reactions and reflections to her friends getting married and how she is at a point in her life where she is looking for a simpler love.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rogers said, “I think remembering someone can be the greatest form of loving because when we remember, the love lives on. When I’m standing at the end of my life, I hope a lifetime of accumulated love is what I’m left with.”