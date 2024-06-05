‘Take a trip down memory lane’: Local marketplace offers a bounty of unique pieces

CW/ Ava Morthland TusKaloosa PicKers offers a variety of unique finds for Tuscaloosans.

Ten minutes from the heart of campus lies a local marketplace filled with undiscovered treasures.

Tracie and Bo Swann, wife and husband, reopened TusKaloosa PicKers two months ago on Skyland Boulevard after spending several years running a location in Birmingham.

According to the Swanns, the shop offers slightly used and brand-new items as well as antiques for an affordable price. Items such as clothing, paintings, movies, books, furniture, jewelry and other unique gems are sold throughout the store.

“We don’t want to be a high-end place,” Tracie Swann said. “We want to be somewhere where everybody can come in here and afford at least one thing.”

The store is infused with history and warmth, and when customers walk in they are greeted with the familiarity of a local family-owned business.

The capitalized “K” in TusKaloosa comes from the old spelling of Tuscaloosa before 1818 and is represented in the store’s name as a tribute to the community’s history. The Swanns took inspiration from American Pickers, a TV show where people traveled across the country to find antiques, and decided to incorporate it into their name.

For some, marketplaces like TusKaloosa PicKers revive forgotten memories.

Emily Simmons, a sophomore majoring in interior design, wrote about the sustainability that second-hand stores, antique shops and marketplaces contribute to communities.

Buying from stores like these offers people the ability to give new life to items and make them their own, she said. As an interior design major she finds it helpful to shop at antique stores for inspiration.

“Beyond the eco perks and style points, antique stores are like time machines,” Simmons wrote. “They keep the past alive, showcasing pieces that tell stories from way back when. It’s like stepping into a different era every time you browse the aisles.”

Swann said that it is exciting to get to know the history of the items she sells and that she enjoys offering people the chance to see a variety of genres. TusKaloosa PicKers can take in and buy used items that students no longer need during move-in and move-out to help students earn extra money. This service will provide a full-circle moment where new students can find items passed down from UA alumni.

Carson DuBose, a freshman majoring in news media, wrote that antiquing connects him to lost time.

“On a deeper level, antique shopping gives students the ability to explore the richness of our shared and different history and the stories of the past,” DeBose wrote. “Be it vinyl records, furniture, or art, they add character that has been lost in the hurry and scurry of the 21st century rat race.”

Each section of TusKaloosa PicKers is rented by a vendor, and each one offers different items. Tracie Swann said that she and her husband wanted each artist to have a unique style so they could offer anything and everything to their customers.

“There is something here for all ages,” Swann said. “When you want to do something with your family that doesn’t cost you anything, you can just come in here and take a trip down memory lane.”