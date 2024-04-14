UA Libraries offers free access to New York Times for students, faculty and staff

CW / Riley Thompson Students, faculty and staff now have access to The New York Times.

The University announced Wednesday that students, faculty and staff now have free digital access to The New York Times through a campus-based subscription.

Students, faculty and staff will have access to the Times’ news app; news, opinion, wellness, travel, finances, politics, investigation, business, culture, design, fashion, sport, music, movies, books, arts and food articles; and the paper’s audio content, as well as 10 digital articles to share with nonsubscribers each month.

According to the University Libraries’ website, “Also included with the subscription is access to The New York Times In Education website and The Learning Network, which offer relevant and up-to-date resources such as lesson plans, news and geography quizzes, student opinion questions, professional development webinars, among other materials.”

Anyone with an active UA email address can have access to the Times by going to Access NYT, searching The University of Alabama under the “Find Your School” box and creating an account with their University email.

This comes after the SGA Senate passed a resolution Jan. 11 encouraging the University to offer a Times subscription to everyone with a UA email address.

The resolution was authored by Collier Dobbs, the former SGA president, and Johnny Foster, the former SGA vice president for academic affairs.

The resolution referenced the fact that students and faculty often rely on the news outlet for information, and it mentioned that “The University of Alabama Law School has provided the New York Times to all its students and faculty since the spring of 2021.”