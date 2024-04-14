‘Totally Far-Out Tuesday’: a fundraising event for UA theater and dance

“Totally Far-Out Tuesday” will be on display at the Allen Bales Theatre on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Written and directed by Trint Brown, a sophomore Bachelor of Fine Arts student with a concentration in acting, the play revolves around themes such as young adulthood, self-discovery, sex and consent. All proceeds will be donated to the Department of Theatre and Dance’s scholarship fund.

The entire play is led and written by undergraduate theater students, which is rare.

“If it’s not through the Crimson Stage or through a big student organization, it really doesn’t happen that often,” Brown said. “I’m really excited that I was able to direct this show, and it’s been humbling.”

The show will follow ex-best friends Amy and Thomas on their journey to understand each other and themselves. Amy’s goal of becoming homecoming queen is suddenly interrupted when the two swap bodies. As the two undergo this ordeal together, they rekindle their friendship, having learned more about each other.

There’s a conversation, Brown said, “dealing with the pressures of going further than you want with sex and being true to yourself.” It also has themes surrounding bullying and disordered eating.

The play is not autobiographical, but Brown did say that he was inspired by events that occurred during his freshman year and friends he talked to.

Dajania James, a freshman pursuing a BFA in acting, plays Amy and said that the play was a mixture between “Bring It On” and “Freaky Friday.” “It’s lighthearted, but it expresses the deeper issues through comedy.”

Amy’s journey to self-discovery begins with her wanting to be appealing to her boyfriend, Rhett. As the play progresses, the audience will see how she struggles, then overcomes body dysmorphia and gains a renewed sense of confidence in herself.

The play costs $5 to attend, all of which will go toward a merit-based scholarship given to students who the University believes exhibit outstanding performances on the stage and in academia.

“Dominic Yeager, who’s the department chair, agreed to let us use the Allen Bales Theatre free of charge,” Brown said. “I thought it would be a nice way to give back to this program that has given me so much.”

To purchase tickets for “Totally Far-Out Tuesday,” payment can be made to the Department of Theatre and Dance’s Venmo account. For more information about future UA theater and dance events, visit the department’s website.