Book recommendations for Women’s History Month

Courtesy of MasterClass Roxane Gay, New York Times best selling author. Known for her non-fiction works that encourage equality and acceptance for all people.

During Women’s History Month, it is important to take time to appreciate not only the significant work of women authors, but also the writers themselves. These authors are the modern voices of women from the 21st century and provide readers an opportunity to discover a new love for reading.

Victoria Elizabeth Schwab

Also known as V.E., Schwab is a New York Times bestselling author of over 20 books. Her debut novel, “The Near Witch,” was published in 2011. Schwab has an average rating of 4.15 on Goodreads with her bestselling book “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” rated at 4.19. Schwab’s care for each character leaves the reader feeling attached to the story by the heart. The beauty of her work is found in the fluidity of her stories, and her ability to capture an audience has made her one of the best authors today.

Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay, known for her nonfiction work, is a New York Times bestselling author and, in 2020, was named one of the 50 heroes who have helped lead the nation toward equality, acceptance and dignity for all people by Queerty. Gay’s writing is not only powerful, but it challenges the reader to question social norms.

“I think it’s a shared responsibility,” Gay said in an interview with PEN America. “I think that everyone who creates art and puts ideas into the world has a responsibility to be true, has a responsibility to conduct themselves, hopefully with some kind of ethical code.”

Leigh Bardugo

Bardugo is best known for her “Shadow and Bone” trilogy, the “Six of Crows” duology and “Ninth House,” all of which are young adult fantasy novels. Her trilogy and duology were turned into a Netflix original titled “Shadow and Bone,” and “Ninth House” is slated to be adapted by Amazon Studios. Bardugo is an executive producer for both adaptations. Bardugo’s ability to create worlds of comfort and heartbreak is truly amazing. Bardugo’s first book was published in 2012, and over 10 years later she is still inspiring new authors and readers.

Chloe Gong

Gong is a newer author who published her debut novel, “These Violent Delights,” in 2020. Her relatively recent entry on the literary scene, however, does not negate her excellence with words and storytelling. This New Zealand author caught the attention of BookTok in 2020 with “These Violent Delights” and its sequel “Our Violent Ends,” and she remains a favorite of enthusiastic young adult readers. Her work is unexpected and captivating.

“I think my familiarity with Shanghai makes my stories more real,” Gong said in an interview with BookTrib. “It’s not only about doing research and reading textbooks in order to portray the historical era; it’s about the feeling of the sidewalk under your feet and the smell of the air in certain parts of the city center.”