Body+Appreciation+Week+celebrated+at+UA

Body Appreciation Week, the University’s celebration of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, an annual campaign run by the National Eating Disorders Association that takes place Feb. 26 to March 3, is a collection of campus organizations partnering up to spread awareness and support throughout campus.

According to Sheena Gregg, assistant director of Student Health Promotion and registered dietitian, the University has had some form of this week since 2000. They decided to change the name in 2006 from Eating Disorders Awareness Week to Body Appreciation Week to expand the depth of the programs and get more students involved.

“Body Appreciation Week is really a time to go against the grain and discover the fact that we can love and appreciate ourselves,” Gregg said. “We live in a culture that teaches us not to do that.”

Ten events were held throughout the week by organizations including the Women and Gender Resource Center, University Programs, the Counseling Center, the Department of Health Promotion and Wellness, and more.

Hazel Floyd, a junior majoring in political science, attended one of the events on Monday, “Love the Skin You’re in,” which consisted of tables from different organizations to promote body positivity.

“I feel like there’s always something to learn,” Floyd said. “Everyone has preconceptions of one’s body themselves, so it’s nice to go out and see other people and be like, “Oh, I’m not alone.”

Floyd also said that the event was a good opportunity to learn about other organizations the University has.

On Thursday, students, faculty and staff were encouraged to register for the What Makes You Beautiful Campaign, an opportunity for individuals to have their photo taken for the University’s photo catalog. A group met at Denny Chimes and walked around campus while taking candid photos.

Trianna Lawson, a recent graduate of the University, came to the event to showcase her uniqueness and to be around “like-minded people.”

“To just be here and be surrounded by diversity and how inclusive and welcoming everyone … just really made me feel like I am in my own heaven,” Lawson said.

Body Appreciation Week is a great time to educate yourself and learn more about the resources the University offers. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or body image disorder, please contact the Women and Gender Resource Center, the Counseling Center, or a trusted person in your life.