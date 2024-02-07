Beneath the books: Uncovering what the College of Education has to offer

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Autherine Lucy Hall houses the College of Education.

Founded in 1909, the University’s College of Education strives to serve the community through teaching at the K-12 and higher-education levels, guiding others about physical and mental health, and leading the nation in teaching and research.

The College of Education’s website shares that its mission is “to be a leader in Alabama and across the nation in teaching, scholarship, advocacy, and service by developing professionals with pedagogic and disciplinary expertise who advance the intellectual and social conditions of all learners in a globalized society.”

Throughout the college, there are 37 majors, two minors and eight certificates that students can receive by completing courses and student teaching. As of fall 2022, the school had about 2,000 undergraduate and 1,100 graduate students.

“We offer a graduate certificate in College Teaching, an undergraduate certificate called ‘Crossing Points Certificate Studies,’ this certificate is designed for college-aged students with intellectual disabilities and helps prepare them for independent living, self-management and practical career-relevant skills. We also offer certification as a Dyslexia Therapist, officially known as Certified Academic Language Therapist,” Joyce Alexander, dean of the College of Education, said.

Throughout the college and the many areas of study it offers, an aspect of undergraduate education is student teaching. During senior year, the College of Education offers students the opportunity to be a student teacher and observe how a classroom operates. The University places students in different schools in the Tuscaloosa area to give them the opportunity to observe various teaching environments.

“My favorite aspect of teaching so far has been the incredible relationships I have formed with my mentor teachers and my students,” Annamarye Morgan, a senior majoring in elementary education, said. “Each semester, I have formed strong relationships with my students, and each semester, I cry when I leave them. Although teaching can be difficult, it is the most rewarding job in the world. My students now and from the past semesters will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Teachers can form relationships with students and be an integral part of a person’s life; they are the heart of our society.

“Every engineer, physicist, astronaut, or Nobel Prize winner was the beneficiary of amazing teaching and teachers at some point in their educational careers,” Alexander said. “Many parents gained an appreciation for the true worth of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they found themselves trying to support their children’s learning from home. Teachers inspire us, support us, and help us find areas for growth.”