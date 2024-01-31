Rising indie rock band Quarters of Change electrifies and excites with second album

Indie rock band Quarters of Change released its sophomore album, “Portraits,” an electrifying compilation of songs fans have been waiting for, on Friday. The New York City-based band consists of drummer Attila Anrather, vocalist Ben Roter and guitarists Ben Roter and Jasper Harris.

In 2022, the band released its first album, “Into the Rift,” containing powerful tracks like “T Love” and featuring the groovy guitar riffs and enticing vocals the close-knit musicians have become known for.

Preceding the debut album, Quarters of Change entered the alternative rock scene with EPs and powerful singles that gained plenty of love on social media. Especially on TikTok, many fans noticed the band’s talent with its 2022 single titled “Kiwi,” which features passionate vocals, drums and soundscapes from Harris and Acker.

The latest release is an exciting addition to the up-and-coming band’s discography, and the members acknowledge the progress they have made. Following the release of “Portraits,” the band published a documentary titled “Portraits of a New York City Rock Band” on its YouTube channel, detailing the creative process and the months leading up to the album.

In the documentary the band delves into what it was like to start its musical journey recording in a public high school basement. Quarters of Change has seen artistic growth from spending limited time in studios to getting weeks devoted to recording an album.

The first track on the new album, “What I Wanted,” sets the tone for the album with quality production and alluring instrumentation by Anrather. The song expresses moments of reconsideration and inner turmoil with lyrics like, “Well, I have thought about it / Too many tears gone to waste / I’ve filled up, filled up a piggy bank / With hearts and lies and all of my mistakes, mistakes.”

The 14-day writing process for “Portraits” took place in December 2022, followed by months of touring the United States, then returning to record at Atomic Sound recording studio in the Brooklyn borough of New York with talented collaborators and resources.

With resources from Atomic Sound, the band utilized equipment that complimented each member’s area of specialty. Creative inspiration from producers like singer-songwriter Charlie Burg helped the band find its sound for “Portraits” and learn more about the musical process.