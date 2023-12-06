Get into the holiday spirit with the culture desk’s favorite Christmas movies

Holiday season is in full swing. Since Thanksgiving has come and gone, students are getting excited about finishing finals and heading home to celebrate the holidays with their friends and family. Having time off from school allows students to unwind and refresh before the new semester.

Watching movies over break, whether they are cheesy Hallmark flicks or Christmas classics, is a great way to relax and get into the holiday spirit. The Crimson White’s culture desk has curated a list of lighthearted and beloved Christmas movies and holiday shows to kick off winter break.

“The Holiday”

“The Holiday” is a rom-com that follows two women troubled with guy problems who decide to swap homes during the holiday season. This witty film was released in 2006 and features a star-studded cast including Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and even Jack Black.

Hallmark movies keep me going. Put some holiday spice and Jack Black in there and I’m in heaven for the season.

— John Armstrong, contributing writer

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Released in 1947, this is one of the older films on this list. However, the tale is a Christmas classic. It’s set in New York and follows a divorced mother who hires a man to play Santa Claus at Macy’s.

“Miracle on 34th Street” is a classic story that follows the weeks between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Everyone starts out really rushed due to all the holidays, and it ends up being a feel-good story about looking at what’s around you and people’s effect on the lives of those around them.

— Jennifer Baggett, contributing writer

“Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

The “Home Alone” Christmas movies are childhood classics. With a humorous plot and mischievous characters, these movies featuring young Macaulay Culkin never fail to make audiences laugh. Released in 1990 and 1992, these films boast a nostalgic feel.

“Home Alone” 1 and 2 are my fave Christmas movies and I have made it my own tradition to watch them every year.

— Brandon Smith, race and identity reporter

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

This film features the town of Whoville and the Grinch, a cranky creature who attempts to ruin Christmas by stealing gifts and decorations out of the homes in Whoville. This is a tale that everyone knows and can’t help but love.

My favorite Christmas movie is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It’s a classic that I’ve watched with family and friends all my life, and the dialogue and acting is really funny.

— Ava Morthland, staff writer

One could look no further than the goofy Jim Carrey-isms, and that’s fine. But with bizarre yet succinct camerawork, clever writing with bits of innuendo, and overall disregard for mainstream children’s movie conventions, this is an admirable exercise in experimentalism.

— Luke McClinton, staff writer

“Dash & Lily”

This is a holiday romance series that was released in 2020. The show follows two main characters who discuss dares, dreams and desires in a notebook that they pass back and forth across New York City.

I don’t think I have a favorite holiday movie but my favorite holiday show is “Dash & Lily” because it’s a cute, easy-to-watch romance.

— Anna Hill, staff writer

I usually can’t stand Christmas rom-coms, but for some reason I love this one. My roommate showed me this show last year, and after begrudgingly giving it a watch, I fell in love with it. It’s just such a sweet story of two young people — specifically a Christmas pessimist and a Christmas optimist — falling in love.

— Gabriella Puccio-Johnson, assistant culture editor

“While You Were Sleeping”

While it’s not specifically a Christmas film, this movie takes place during the Christmas and New Year season. Starring Sandra Bullock, this romantic comedy is heartfelt and endearing. The story follows Bullock as she plays a ticket booth operator in Chicago who saves a man who falls off the platform and onto the train tracks.

I love this movie because I watched it a lot when I was younger. I love Sandra Bullock, and this movie is a cute and funny love story that is easy to watch.

— Savannah Ichikawa, culture editor