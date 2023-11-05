Alabama Museum of Natural History and Gorgas House Museum co-host ‘Haunting at the Museum’

The Alabama Museum of Natural History and the Gorgas House Museum co-hosted “Haunting at the Museum” events between Oct. 23 and 31.

On Oct. 25, the Alabama Museum of Natural History held a “family and kid friendly” event that consisted of science experiments, crafts, stories, costume contests and an appearance by Big Al.

Joyia Davis, the education outreach coordinator for the Alabama Museum of Natural History, said that she was most excited for the contest and for Big Al’s visit.

Davis also said that almost 500 people attended the event and that it was “super successful.”

According to the Alabama Museum of Natural History’s website, the costume contest and Big Al’s appearance are new aspects of this year’s event.

The event went from 5-7:30 p.m. and was free to everyone. Decorations filled the building, and music was provided by 2L7’s Lyndell McDonald. There were three different costume contests, each ending with a winner selected by the guests.

The Alabama Museum of Natural History also hosted scavenger hunts and handed out candy throughout Oct. 23-27 during normal business hours. Families with kids in costumes were able to attend for free while admission was $5 for adults, $3 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and free for children ages 5 and under.

The Gorgas House Museum offered haunted tours of the house between Oct. 23 and 31 during its normal opening hours. Gorgas House is the oldest building on campus, built in 1829, and has served many purposes for students, first as a dining hall.

Over the years, the Gorgas House has become the center of creepy and terrifying myth and legend.

“Each room has several stories that goes along with it. The tour usually lasts around 30 minutes,” said Brandon Thompson, curator and director of the Gorgas House Museum.

The Gorgas House Museum offers tours year-round. During certain seasonal events, the themes of the tour change.

“Since it is October and spooky season, we talk about the spooky, the scary, and macabre stories, especially with the home and its former occupants, and other stories from students, employees and volunteers,” Thompson said.

For instance, Thompson said that students have reported that the portrait of William Billings Crawford follows the viewer with its eyes as they walk around the room.

The tour is a fun way to gain an introspective look at the University campus from its installation through the Civil War and to the present day.

“It is a historical and cultural hub on campus. I really want it to be a living community center where there is something for everyone,” Thompson said.

The Gorgas House Museum is open every weekday between 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information about tours and events, visit the Gorgas House Museum website.