UA will hold its third annual event celebrating Hispanic and Latina female writers

Courtesy of Francesc Morales Students attend last year’s Dia De Las Escritoras event.

On Nov. 2, the University will host an event in honor of Día de las Escritoras, a day that recognizes accomplishments of female Hispanic and Latina writers. The event will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Yellowhammer Room at Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library.

La Última Letra, an association for graduate students at the University in the Spanish literature and linguistics programs, holds events and provides academic support for its members. This year the celebration will feature a discussion and Q&A session with Lina Meruane, a Chilean author whose work touches on topics like individuality, politics and feminism. Meruane will be discussing her latest release, “Zona Ciega,” and answering questions about her career as a writer.

According to the organization, this tradition was started by Sarah Valentín-Sanchez, a Ph.D. student in Spanish literature and former LUL committee member. The current committee is headed by President Kate Lamadrid Bacca, a second-year master’s student in Spanish linguistics, and Vice President Vanessa Lent, a second-year master’s student in Spanish literature. Lamadrid Bacca and Lent conducted the interview portion of the event.

This year marks the third year of LUL’s annual celebration for Día de las Escritoras, enhancing the perspectives of female writers and acknowledging their contributions to the literary field. LUL aims to further facilitate diversity into education and offer “valuable insight for both readers and non-readers of Meruane’s work.”

“We believe that literature created by women does not yet receive the recognition and critical consideration that it deserves, so this event is our way of claiming more spaces for women writers in the academic world and giving UA students the opportunity to hear the perspective of a successful woman writer,” the organization wrote.

This event appreciates the important steps Hispanic and Latina woman writers have made in their careers and showcases their accomplishments to the UA community.