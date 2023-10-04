Blackburn Institute hosts ‘Forgotten Creeks’ documentary, conversation with Justin Stabler

CW / Natalie Teat Justin Stabler speaks at “The Forgotten Creeks” screening event hosted by the Blackburn Institute at the Intercultural Diversity Center.

The Blackburn Insitute’s latest addition to its “Perceptive on Speakers” series featured a documentary on titled “The Forgotten Creeks.” Along with the screening, Justin Stabler, a member of the Poarch Brand of Creek Indians, answered questions and shared his story.

Stabler serves on the tribal council for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and is on the advisory board for the Blackburn Insitute. Stabler also founded a nonprofit organization that provides mission trip opportunities for people to attend.

The documentary shared the history of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and relayed some messages from elder members.

Members of the student organization BISON, the Bama Indigenous Student Organization Network, gave a brief presentation on the organization and some upcoming events.

The screening was at full capacity, and students filled the seats with enthusiasm.

Brooke Brown, a freshman majoring in psychology, said she originally came to the event for a Spanish assignment but was excited and open to learning anything.

Alia Log is a freshman majoring in advertising and also came to the event for a Spanish class.

“I feel like in school, we learned a lot about the discrimination against people, but Native Americans weren’t something that we were educated on,” Log said.

Ragan Hope Wilson, a junior majoring in social work and member of the Blackburn Insitute commended the effort of the tribal council.

“The tribal council has a really strong impact on leadership in the state, and it’s not often talked about,” Wilson said.