SGA announces special election results

Alex Gravlee, Staff Writer
September 20, 2023
The SGA announced the unofficial election results for a Graduate School special election that was held Sept. 20.  

Kazi Shakib won the election with 143 votes, while the runner-up, Sam Badger, received 136. Of the 5,613 students in the Graduate School, 379 participated in the election; this means around 6.75% of eligible voters participated.  

The election was held on myBama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

This comes after John Dodd, former College of Arts and Sciences senator, declined his Graduate School seat for the 2023-24 academic year.  

In an interview following the election, Shakib said he wanted to be a voice for international and graduate students, which would include advocating for reduced parking fees alongside vegetarian and halal meal plans for students.  

An international student from Bangladesh and second-year PhD student in engineering, Shakib said he wants to bring “a new perspective” to the University’s decision-making “from a grad student’s point of view.” 
