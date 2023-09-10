Tide2+welcomes+sophomores+at+Kick+Off+Event

The Office of Student Involvement kicked off a brand-new leadership opportunity for sophomores on Sept. 1. Hosted at John England Jr. Hall, the Tide2 Kick Off Event had a taco and boba truck to entice students to join the program and learn more about what leadership is.

Victoria Phair, assistant director of leadership programming, joined the University about two months ago and has been an integral part of putting this program together.

“So, they created my position, which is assistant director of leadership programming at the Office of Student Involvement, with this program in mind,” Phair said. “I’m the one who writes the curriculum. I’m the one creating the events.”

Tide2 is a yearlong commitment with the purpose of bringing together sophomore students to help them learn leadership skills. Through alumni speakers, leadership workshops and a service project during the spring semester, sophomore students will be able to gain hands-on experience and learn valuable skills. Information about Tide2 can be found on the University’s event page. The program will meet every other week on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 19.

“We kind of focus on how do we make sure we’re getting those leadership skills that will further you past UA,” Phair said.

Several students were in attendance within minutes of the event starting and were ready to start learning. With heads tilted back in laughter and the loud chatter of new friends, it was clear that their enthusiasm was embedded in everyone.

“I just hope to meet more sophomores that are leadership-oriented,” said Luisa Colin, a sophomore majoring in chemistry. “So, I hope I can learn some skills that will help me transition into becoming a leader.”

TJay Woods, a sophomore majoring in political science, said she wants to develop more leadership skills to bring into her sorority life and future endeavors.

“I wanted to come here today because first of all, it said that we were going to learn more about leadership and of course, I was looking to further my leadership skills, especially with me being in a sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho,” Woods said.

Events will be held at North Lawn Hall in Room 1011, where members will be able to learn more about the program and the people involved at orientation Sept. 18. Members can meet their peer groups and learn more details about next semester at the second meeting, on Nov. 28.

The warm and friendly environment that Tide2 provides is sure to attract future leaders.