Women’s soccer secure fourth win of the season against tough Memphis team

Courtney Larrimore, Contributing Writer
August 28, 2023
Alabama+soccer+player+Felicia+Knox+%28%238%29+prepares+to+kick+the+ball+in+a+game+against+Memphis+on+Aug.+27+at+the+Alabama+Soccer+Stadium+in+Tuscaloosa%2C+Ala.
Riley Thompson
Alabama soccer player Felicia Knox (#8) prepares to kick the ball in a game against Memphis on Aug. 27 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Despite the aggressiveness from the Memphis Tigers, Alabama was able to keep a level head and secure a 2-1 win against the No. 7 Tigers, adding yet another win to an already perfect season.  

“I thought from the start of the game, we came with our energy, pressing, hunting and work rate, and really that sets the tone for our soccer,” head coach Wes Hart said. 

The soccer team ended with five shots during the first half and 12 during the second, and despite Memphis beating Alabama in shots, the incredible defense of the Crimson Tide kept the Tigers out of the goal.  

Alabama’s offense was able to pinpoint every weakness in Memphis’ defense and exploit it to the best of their ability, taking possession of most aerial duels. 

Freshman goalie Coralie Lallier recorded four impressive four saves for the Crimson Tide, largely due to her ability to read her opponent and react within a split second. That allowed Lallier’s teammates to take the ball back up the field and score on two occasions.  

Despite the Tigers’ tricky defense, sophomore forward Gianna Paul scored a goal, thanks to an assist by senior midfielder Felicia Knox in the 23rd minute. Knox, then, scored a goal in the 65th minute on a penalty kick.  

Alabama managed to keep their heads level when Memphis couldn’t. The Tigers were unable to regain their momentum after their sole goal of the game and resorted to upping the pressure on the Crimson Tide in search of points of access in Alabama’s defense. However, Alabama’s defense could not be cracked, and the Tigers received four yellow cards.  

“We frustrated them [Memphis] a bit, and that’s a heck of a team,” Hart said. “They’re a very good team. They had some good results and I expect them to win a lot of games. I think that’s going to end up as a great win for us.”  

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a showdown with the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Thursday’s match is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.  
