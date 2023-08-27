Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Vacancy left in SGA adviser position without explanation

Ethan Henry, News Editor
August 27, 2023
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.  

On Thursday, the SGA announced that Angel Narvaez-Lugo will no longer serve as its adviser. 

The position is currently listed as vacant on the Division of Student Life website. Ruperto M. Perez, the associate vice president for student health and well-being, will temporarily “offer high level advising for the organization,” according to a statement from Sarah Beth Corona, the SGA press secretary. 

Additionally, Narvaez-Lugo is no longer listed in the University directory 

The Crimson White requested comments regarding the departure from Perez; Steven Hood, the vice president for student life; and Rosalind Moore-Miller, who, as the assistant vice president for student engagement, oversaw Narvaez-Lugo. All three redirected these requests to the Division of Strategic Communications. 

Narvaez-Lugo’s journey to the adviser position was unique.  

After multiple interrupted attempts to complete his degree at the University, Narvaez-Lugo volunteered as an interpreter in the wake of Tuscaloosa’s 2011 tornado, which led to two jobs before he returned to the University to take a program assistant job in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. He eventually moved to the role of SGA adviser in spring 2021. 

Narvaez-Lugo also founded the Latinx Faculty and Staff Association. 

Alex House, assistant director of communications for the University, declined to comment on the specific circumstances of Narvaez-Lugo’s departure, stating, “We can’t comment on specific personnel matters.” 

We appreciate Mr. Narvaez-Lugo’s contributions to the Student Government Association and support for our student leaders,” House added.  

Narvaez-Lugo has not answered The Crimson White’s requests for comment. 
