Tuscaloosa artist, Michael Hand, showcases his multimedia collection at Dinah Washington Museum

The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center’s current exhibit, “Recent Works: A Collection by Michael Hand,” consists of artwork from various media, including paintings on canvas, ceramics and three-dimensional pieces.

The show opened to the public during the First Friday Art Walk in June and will stay at the gallery until July 27.

Whether it’s rich and textured paints splashed on a canvas or a three-dimensional figure, each piece in the exhibition is drastically different from the next. Even though each work of art stands out on its own, the pieces together convey a striking and dynamic energy.

Hand, a University construction project manager, said he wanted to highlight recent pieces he has done.

He said he takes inspiration from everyday life and the art he creates spans several mediums such as paintings, found objects, leftover scrap canvas, sand, paper or anything he finds lying around the studio.

“Be it fashion, architecture or nature, most times I don’t really go into a painting knowing what the outcome is going to be,” Hand said. “Sometimes it is just a matter of throwing lines with pencil, marker or oil pastels on canvas.”

According to the Cultural Arts Center, Hand used stress from his daily life as a source of energy for his creative endeavors.

“Being able to express myself with paint and other items is a welcomed relief from my current position at UA,” Hand said.

Much of his artwork is abstract and colorful. From oil pastels on a canvas to glazed pieces of pottery, Hand’s unique creations range widely in theme, texture and color. Hand said he has always had a love for drawing and painting and believes his natural talent is from his great-grandmother.

“She was very creative and did lots of artistic things when I was growing up,” Hand said. “She always had something going on and I would join her.”

Although Hand did not major in art during college, he took several courses during his tenure at the University. Eventually his career in interior design and construction made him too busy to pursue his art. It was not until the COVID-19 pandemic that he had enough free time away from work to start creating art again.

“When we were sent to work from home during COVID, that is when I picked it back up,” Hand said. “I had a handful of old canvas stored under a bed, pulled them out, and painted over them and haven’t looked back.”

Hand said he enjoys being around when people see his work for the first time and likes to know if they can guess what item he has incorporated into a piece. His personal favorite of this collection is titled “Pink Lemonade Playground.”

