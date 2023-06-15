Preview: Live at the Plaza

The City of Tuscaloosa’s Live at the Plaza concert series is back for the months of June and July. It’s a free event with live and local music that is pet-friendly and has a Kid Zone with fun activities.

Who: City of Tuscaloosa

What: Live at the Plaza

When: Every Friday in June and July from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Government Plaza

Why: For the people of Tuscaloosa to enjoy

Live at the Plaza is a great opportunity for families and students in Tuscaloosa over the summer to spend time outside and enjoy free entertainment. Individuals are encouraged to bring their pets, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

Artists who will be featured include Adam Hood on June 23, the Locked Band and Tranquility on July 7, Stone Harbor and Mach Ten on July 14, and more.

“We’re covering all genres of music, and the best part is it’s free and open to the public,” said Matt Jones, the city venue operations manager.

While attendees are not allowed to bring alcohol, Jones said that alcohol will be sold at the event. Avenue Pub will sell alcoholic beverages in cups with special stickers near the Entertainment District to allow people to buy a drink and still have fun in the plaza.

Additionally, there will be a large variety of food trucks lining the street as well, including Mexican, soul food and smoothie trucks lined up on Sixth Street between Government Plaza, Municipal Court and City Hall, providing something for everyone to enjoy.