HBO Max documentary ‘Bama Rush’ to air May 23

HBO Max released a trailer for the documentary “Bama Rush” on Tuesday, May 4. It is set to air May 23.

“Bama Rush” will feature four women who underwent primary recruitment during the fall 2022 semester. In 2022, over 2,300 women received bids and joined a Panhellenic sorority at The University of Alabama.

The trailer features several voiceovers, one of which says, “Let’s be honest, I probably would not be going to Alabama if it did not blow up on TikTok.”

The documentary comes two years after the hashtag #bamarush went viral on TikTok in 2021, when many content creators undergoing the recruitment process made videos showing their outfits and discussing their recruitment experiences. The tag has over 2.5 billion views.

“Not to be dramatic, but this documentary could end Greek life as we know it,” another voiceover in the trailer says.

Shane Dorrill, assistant director of strategic communications for the University, said in a statement to The New York Times in August 2022 that the University was not involved with filming of the documentary.

“The university has not authorized any third-party entity to film, record or document any recruitment activities and does not allow media inside occupied buildings such as residence halls and sorority houses,” Dorrill said.

The Crimson White reached out to Dorrill for comment but has not yet received an updated statement on the documentary.