Mike+Pence+to+announce+decision+on+2024+campaign+within+a+month

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence said he will announce a decision on whether he will run for president in 2024 within the next month or so.

“We’re giving careful consideration to that, as a family,” Pence said to reporters prior to the start ofhis “Saving America From the Woke Left” tour event hosted by the UA Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom on April 11. He did not specify an exact date or time he plans on making his decision.

Despite being out of office for over two years, Pence remains prominent in press coverage surrounding legal battles against former President Donald Trump over the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was indicted last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the state of New York. He is the first current or former president to be charged with a crime.

Pence is set to testify before a grand jury regarding Jan. 6 after he declined to appeal a ruling that applied the speech and debate clause of the U.S. Constitution to the vice president. While Trump is appealing the ruling, he is unlikely to be successful.

“Our nation’s facing great challenges today, at home and abroad,” Pence said to reporters ahead of the event.