Capstone College of Nursing Dean finalists announced

The Capstone College of Nursing will host presentations by three finalists for the dean position Wednesday, April 5, Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, at 8:30 a.m. in room 1035 of the Capstone College of Nursing building.

The candidates will engage with student groups and faculty and present to the UA community. Presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Finalists include Wendy Likes, Jean Leuner and Julie Sanford. Information for each can be found on the candidate information page. Presentations will be recorded and available on the Capstone College of Dean search page as they are completed.

Feedback forms for each candidate will be available until Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. UA faculty, staff and students can access the information using their myBama login credentials.