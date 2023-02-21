Court hearing reveals Brandon Miller’s role in fatal shooting

An investigator said in a court hearing that Brandon Miller, a star player on Alabama’s men’s basketball team, was present at the scene of the fatal shooting that killed Jamea Harris on Jan. 15 and led to capital murder charges for his now-former teammate Darius Miles.

Miles and Michael Davis, who was also charged with capital murder, were allegedly in Miller’s Dodge Charger just before the shooting occurred, Investigator Brandon Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said in his testimony.

According to Miles’ defense attorney Mary Turner, Miles texted Miller at 1:38 a.m. the day of the shooting, saying “I need my joint [gun] a n****r rl jus got a fakin.”

“They’re faking, which means they were threatened, right?.” Turner asked Culpepper, referring to Miles’ text. Culpepper indicated that he didn’t know, to which Turner replied, “I do. I looked it up. Urban Dictionary.”

Police said last month that they believed Miles was the one to provide the gun, and that Davis fired the shot that killed Harris. Culpepper said during his testimony that Miles provided the gun to Davis while both were in the back seat of Miller’s Charger.

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that Miller is not “in any type of trouble.”

“Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen,” Oats said. “Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

