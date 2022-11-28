Greek+point+system+returns+with+new+engagement+goals

The University of Alabama Greek life is always looking to get fraternity and sorority chapters involved with each other in different ways. Greek points were recently reinstated to promote “panhellenic love” through service events and friendly competition within a point system.

“Greek Points were initially created to incentivize the Greek community to foster relationships with members in different organizations other than their own,” said Hannah Hale, the 2022 president of the Alabama Panhellenic Association. “Now, Greek Points not only encourage students to come together and serve the campus and community in service and philanthropic efforts but also to participate in transformative engagement and learning experiences.”

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said the reason for the end of Greek point system previously was due to COVID, but the board has reviewed and made changes to the system so it is in line with engagement and learning experiences.

“Greek Points stopped when COVID hit, due to limitations on programming. The OFSL and Greek Programming Board have taken this hiatus to revamp Greek Points so that they are now in line with the REAL Tide (Record of Engagement and Learning) 5 Engagement Waves and will be a factor in determining winners for the annual Greek Excellence Awards,” OFSL said in a statement.

Both OFSL and APA hope that the Greek points will bring a sense of community for all Greek Life and the four councils of Greek life: the Alabama Panhellenic Association, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Interfraternity Council and the United Greek Council.

“The United Greek Council is very excited to be participating in the Greek Point events this year,” said Mollee Starr, president of UGC. “In years previous, UGC hasn’t really been a part of it, so we are just happy to be involved and plan our own events for all Greek members to attend to receive points.”

“In the past the UA NPHC has not utilized the Greek points system and the points don’t hold any [weight] in our council. Looking toward the future, we hope to incorporate Greek points into our programming,” said Cherie White, president of the NPHC

The IFC declined to comment.

“The goal of the Greek Point system is for members of the UA Greek community to leave the university with friends in not only their own Greek chapter but in all four councils and have been able to experience and participate in programming and educational opportunities that resonate with employers and graduate schools as a demonstration of a well-rounded and holistic college experience,” Hale said.

Shane Dorrill, assistant director of communications for the University, referred to the OFSL statement when asked for comment.