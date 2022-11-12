Common+App+now+available+for+UA+applicants

Starting with applications for the class of 2027, The University of Alabama will accept the Common Application for admissions. This is a change from previous years, where the University only accepted applications directly through its website.

Known informally as the Common App, the application is an online admission tool that students can use to apply to over 1,000 colleges and universities with only one form.

“UA decided to add the Common App as an option, in addition to our internal application that is available on our website, in order to increase access,” said Amy Hutton, assistant vice president for enrollment management. “Common App strives for access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process.”

Through the program, students can submit one standard application to multiple universities simultaneously. If applying to several schools that accept the Common App, students spend much less time on the process than if they had to submit a separate application for each school. Students can also submit scholarship applications to multiple schools who participate.

“This lowers the logistical and systematic barriers to college access,” Hutton said. “With more than 1,000 colleges and universities participating in the Common App, students can apply to UA more easily. “

The addition will make the application process faster for this year’s prospective students, according to Hutton.

“UA is committed to providing access and opportunity, and the Common App and streamlined scholarship application help UA better support its future legends,” Hutton said.