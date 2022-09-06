Rowing+releases+2022-23+racing+schedule

Alabama Rowing released their 2022-23 racing schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features two home races for the Crimson Tide on the Black Warrior River.

The team will start the fall at the Head of Oklahoma Oct. 1-2, before hosting later that month on Oct. 29 against Clemson, Louisville and Miami.

The team will then open its spring portion at Clemson on Feb. 25 before hosting its second and final home regatta on March 4 against Eastern Michigan.

The Crimson Tide will also travel to the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational March 18-19.

They then will start a busy month of April at Tennessee on the first of the month, before attending the Big Ten Invitational April 7-8. They will wrap up the month at the Lake Wheeler Invitational on April 21-22.

Alabama will start postseason racing at the Big 12 Championship in Austin, Texas on May 14.

After the Big 12 Championship, qualifying teams will then advance to the NCAA Rowing Championships in Camden, New Jersey on May 26-28.

The Crimson Tide is entering its fifth season under head coach Glenn Putyrae. Alabama has previously finished second at the Big 12 Championships for the past three seasons. Last year, the Crimson Tide medaled in every race including silver in the First and Second Varsity 4+.

Alabama had four members of the team’s Varsity 8+ boat earn All-Big 12 accolades last season. The Crimson Tide has also welcomed two new assistant coaches during the offseason, Katie Bitz and Kelly Kraiss.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]