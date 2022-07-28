Residential+parking+enforcement+changes

Transportation Services announced on July 22 that beginning this fall, “residential surface lots and the Riverside parking deck will be zone enforced 24/7.”

Amy Haines, associate director for transportation services, said “this was a suggestion by our previous residential students.” Residential students “wanted to have closer proximity surface parking” for students zoned for that area.

Haines said that this decision was made after “listening to residential students’ ideas regarding their need for mobility during the evening, overnight, and weekend hours.”

This new enforcement will impact individuals who do not have the correct residential permit for the given zone. The Riverside parking deck is located in the yellow residential zone.

The 24/7 zone enforcement will not affect commuter lots.

“If an individual has a valid UA parking permit, they can access parking decks on campus, except for Riverside, Tutwiler, and Ridgecrest, with their permit from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, and all-day Saturday and Sunday,” Haines said.

“Visitors and individuals who do not have the given zone permit can park in a faculty/staff surface lot from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, and all-day Saturday and Sunday,” Haines said.

In previous academic years, only safety violations were enforced after zone-enforced hours. Haines said parking services “will continue to enforce safety violations along with enforcement of the residential zones 24/7.”

Haines also said this is currently a permanent decision, but the department “will always re-evaluate if needed.”