Bama Dining proposes the removal of Student Center Subway

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The Subway in The University of Alabama’s Student Center.

Bama Dining released a survey on its mobile ordering app in October about the possible removal of Subway in the Student Center.

The survey said Bama Dining was “exploring new options for the Student Center space.” It asked students whether they prefer to keep Subway with a “refresh of the space,” replace it with a different national sandwich shop or replace it with a deli offering fresh bagels and sandwiches.

“Dining Services regularly reviews campus dining locations and options to ensure we are providing dining options that students find appealing,” said Andrew Watling, director of University dining services.

“Responses from surveys, guest feedback and input from the dining service development committee are considered when determining if current options still meet students’ needs or if new offerings would better serve them. Students interested in shaping the future of campus dining are encouraged to join the committee.”

Students have mixed opinions about the potential change, but many prefer Subway.

“I always see Subway with a line, showing it’s popular to our students,” said Luhana Wells, a freshman majoring in criminal justice.

Keka Akwara, a freshman majoring in psychology and religious studies, said she thinks that Subway should stay.

“I do not want the change,” she said. “I really like the Subway, and I think that it is a refreshing option.”

Jack Washburn, a freshman majoring in finance and economics, said he would like to see a healthier restaurant replace Subway because he and his friends are “not big fans” of it.

“I know this isn’t deli style, but a Sweet Green type of place would likely be popular on campus,” he said.