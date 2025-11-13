Prestipino Picks: College football Week 12 preview

CW File Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) runs the ball during the game versus Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 2024.

As the 2025 college football regular season draws to a close, national focus has shifted to the College Football Playoff race. The SEC is once again in the thick of playoff debate with seven teams vying for bids.

Here are my picks for this week’s most consequential games.

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama: Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m. CT

The No. 11 Sooners come to Tuscaloosa to do battle with the fourth ranked Crimson Tide on Homecoming at the Capstone. Oklahoma is fighting for its playoff life while Alabama looks to secure an SEC Championship Game berth.

The main storyline in this game will be Oklahoma’s elite run defense that ranks fourth in rush yards allowed per game against an Alabama rushing attack that hasn’t yielded much of any results all season.

Alabama should be fine here, because it has found ways all season to combat its inability to run the ball and this won’t change Saturday, especially considering how the Sooners’ secondary has looked against similar passing offenses this season.

“It is a due up spot for Alabama for explosive plays through the air,” college football insider Josh Pate said. “If you go back and watch the LSU game, they won, they covered but there was so much meat left on the bone.”

The Crimson Tide will once again live up to the moment, get revenge for last year’s bone-crushing loss and secure win No. 18 in a row at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Prediction: Alabama 24, Oklahoma 10

Where to watch: ABC

No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia: Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT

Must-see TV will take place in Athens on Saturday when the No. 10 Longhorns will fight for their playoff lives, in a Top-10 showdown with No. 5 Georgia.

Texas, who had been left for dead after losing a game to Florida earlier in the season, shot up the rankings and found itself in the College Football Playoff field — for now. Top-10 wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt have helped create momentum for the Longhorns, along with improved quarterback play from first-year starter Arch Manning.

Georgia also rides momentum into this matchup after opening a can of whoopass on Mississippi State last week. The Georgia Bulldogs have had some close calls this season but remained steady, losing just one game in a nailbiter versus Alabama.

“I just think the personnel of Georgia is a little bit different than what they [Texas] have seen,” On3 analyst J.D. PicKell said. “I think the overall momentum Georgia has right now is a little bit different than what Texas has dealt with.”

Georgia has been the more consistent team throughout the year and will cement itself as a national title contender with a win in its last SEC game this weekend.

Prediction: Georgia 34, Texas 28

Where to watch: ABC

No. 21 Iowa at No. 17 Southern California: Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m. CT

Away from the SEC, Iowa heads to USC for a massive game as the Trojans look to keep their CFP hopes alive. The Hawkeyes pushed Oregon to the edge last week but lost on a last-second field goal, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with.

While Iowa will look to lean on its trademark run-game, USC is much improved in the trenches and should be able to handle the Hawkeyes at home with its season on the line.

“USC’s going to be able to run the ball effectively enough and it will open up the pass game and which will be considerably better than what Oregon had,” On3’s Andy Staples said.

Prediction: USC 28, Iowa 17

Where to watch: Big 10 Network

No. 19 Virginia at Duke: Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m. CT

Another important game outside of the SEC will take place in Durham, North Carolina, this weekend when a pair of teams with one ACC loss square off in what is essentially an ACC title elimination game.

Both Duke and Virginia have schedules that make their paths to the championship game clear if they were to come away with a win on Saturday.

The Blue Devils, who are 4.5-point favorites in this matchup, stand at 5-4 and could cause major playoff chaos if they were to go on a run to win the ACC this season.

I think Duke is due to bounce back from its loss to UConn last week and will narrowly pull out a win at home, keeping hope alive for a conference title.

Prediction: Duke 35, Virginia 34