Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Two dead, one injured in Woodlawn Manor shooting

John Weinstein, News Editor
November 11, 2025
CW / Shelby West

Three people were shot Monday night at Woodlawn Manor apartments, leaving two victims dead and one in stable condition. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Keshawn Jermichael Woods.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the shooting at the apartment building located about four miles south of campus at 3820 1st Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m. The deceased victims have been identified as 20-year-old Kaliyah Houston and her 16-year-old sister.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported that Houston had allowed Woods to live in her apartment for the last few months. He said Woods produced a handgun and began shooting after an argument occurred.

Woods allegedly shot and killed Houston and her sister while injuring the third victim, a 17-year-old, who fled the apartment. According to Kennedy, there were “several very young children, including an infant present,” but they weren’t struck.

“I am very hopeful that justice will be served in this,” said Mayor Walt Maddox. “It is a tragic, tragic day for this family. It’s a tragic day for the community and it’s something that should weigh on all of our souls.”

Warrants were obtained on Woods, who fled the scene on foot, for capital murder and attempted murder before the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force located him hours later and booked him into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Jack Warner Parkway
UA student killed in vehicular accident
The Capstone Creed and SGA mission statement sit on the back of the Senator's name cards at an SGA Senate meeting.
SGA approves tornado safety, CPR cards, student engagement initiatives
University professors celebrate the official establishment of the UA American Association of University Professors chapter.
University professors speak on academic freedom at AAUP induction ceremony
Ten Hoor Hall in the afternoon.
Former UA professor discusses university policy, speaks against DEI, climate change
Alabama Homecoming candidate Sydney Blackhurst discusses her campaign with The Crimson White.
Q&A with Homecoming candidate Sydney Blackhurst
Alabama Homecoming candidate Morgan Grzbowski discusses her campaign with The Crimson White.
Q&A with Homecoming candidate Morgan Grzybowski