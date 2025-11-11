Two dead, one injured in Woodlawn Manor shooting

Three people were shot Monday night at Woodlawn Manor apartments, leaving two victims dead and one in stable condition. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Keshawn Jermichael Woods.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the shooting at the apartment building located about four miles south of campus at 3820 1st Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m. The deceased victims have been identified as 20-year-old Kaliyah Houston and her 16-year-old sister.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported that Houston had allowed Woods to live in her apartment for the last few months. He said Woods produced a handgun and began shooting after an argument occurred.

Woods allegedly shot and killed Houston and her sister while injuring the third victim, a 17-year-old, who fled the apartment. According to Kennedy, there were “several very young children, including an infant present,” but they weren’t struck.

“I am very hopeful that justice will be served in this,” said Mayor Walt Maddox. “It is a tragic, tragic day for this family. It’s a tragic day for the community and it’s something that should weigh on all of our souls.”

Warrants were obtained on Woods, who fled the scene on foot, for capital murder and attempted murder before the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force located him hours later and booked him into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond.