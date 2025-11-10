Women’s basketball crushes Alcorn State, moves to 3-0

CW / Sammy Fierra Alabama women’s basketball guard Jessica Timmons dribbles the ball in a game against Alcorn State at Coleman Coliseum on Nov. 10, 2025.

Alabama women’s basketball waxed Alcorn State 92-39 Monday night, extending its winning streak to three on the young season.

It rained 3’s for the Crimson Tide for the better part of the evening. Alabama drilled 11 from long range en route to the obliteration of its opponent.

“I thought we did a much better job of moving the basketball,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “Those 3’s came off multiple passes, and the ball changed sides of the floor.”

Alabama flexed its muscles out of the gate, outscoring the Lady Braves 24-8 in the first quarter. Seven different players notched points on the scoresheet in the first frame, including a combined 4-6 shooting performance from 3.

“I thought we really shared the basketball,” Curry said. “I thought we really cared and shared the ball.”

The Crimson Tide appeared to slightly take its foot off the pedal in the second quarter. The 3-point shooting went cold as the team shot 1-8 from deep in the frame and no player scored more than one basket. Defensively, Alabama allowed just 9 points to maintain a 36-17 lead as the teams departed the court for halftime.

The third quarter was owned by Cody, who had 10 points, pulled down 3 rebounds and added a block in the quarter. Her team proceeded to extend its lead on the scoreboard, outscoring Alcorn State 31-8 in the quarter and taking a 67-25 lead into the final frame.

Curry used the fourth quarter as an opportunity to give experience to her freshmen and depth players. The team still outscored the Lady Braves 25-14 and cruised to a 53-point victory.

“I think it could be that on any given night that we go to our bench and it may be someone else’s night,” Curry said about her team’s depth.

Avoiding complacency throughout the game was something that was harped on throughout the evening.

“That really started with our head coach and our coaching staff,” guard Jessica Timmons added. “They really harped on our defense in the end.”

Cody was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points on 7-9 shooting with five rebounds.

Freshman guard Ace Austin had a 16-point outing and pulled down five rebounds as well.

“She’s just a lot of fun to watch,” Curry said. “She does such a great job distributing, finding the open person.”

Alabama will play its fourth straight home contest next Monday when the team takes on Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on SEC Network+.