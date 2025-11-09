UA student killed in vehicular accident

A 19-year-old UA student died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Megan Elisabeth Giles from Tallapoosa County was crossing Jack Warner at the intersection with Queen City Avenue when she was struck by a westbound vehicle, according to Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

“The University is deeply saddened by this loss and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all who knew and cared for her,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. before the LSU game. The driver, a 40-year-old Tuscaloosa woman, stopped nearby and spoke with officers. Giles died from her injuries after being transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the situation.